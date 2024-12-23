At a defense summit in kyiv, Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ unmanned systems, confirmed that his country has developed its own laser weapons. “Today Ukraine is, if I’m not mistaken, the fifth country that can say it has a laser.” adding that it really exists and works. “We can already shoot down planes with this laser at an altitude of almost 2 kilometers,” Suharevsky said, according to Interfax-Ukraine. The commander details that the weapon in question is called ‘Tryzub’ or ‘Trident’, and are working to improve their capabilities and reach.

For the media specialized in defense, The progress is notable. These types of weapons, especially in recent months, are becoming more relevant. From the American combat laser AN/SEQ-3 (LaWS)which has an effective range of 1.6 to the ‘British DragonFirewhose video of its operation was declassified to realize its potential. Promoting the image of lightning illuminating the night sky. And according to Reuters it is scheduled to be tested in Ukraine to counter Russian drones. Meanwhile, China comes up with an even more interesting solution with ‘Crazy Li’ to change the dynamics of defense as we know it.

Israeli Iron Beam



Although research into this type of weaponry began actively in the Cold War, it is now that technology and access to more affordable materials have allowed its base to be perfected. Israel He found in this solution a way to complement his Iron Dome, and to do so have opted for the ‘Iron Beam’ laser beam. An option in which more and more countries are willing to invest in the search for a long-term, reusable, economic offensive and defensive tool that does not accumulate failures on the ground.

How they work

‘Defense Express’, a partner company of the State Corporation of Defense Industries of Ukraine (Ukroboronprom) details that the core of laser weapons lies in its ability to focus the beamand maintain precise orientation on a moving object. Explains that achieving an effective range of 2 km, A laser typically requires an output power of about 50 kW. If the power is reduced to about 20 kW, the range is also reduced to approximately 1 km, and is affected by the type of target and the duration of laser exposure.









For example, the ‘DragonFire’ can maintain a focal precision of 23 mm at a distance of 1 km and a power output of 55 kW, while the American AN/SEQ-3 (LaWS) has an effective range of 1.6 km and an output power of up to 50 kW.

Patrick Senft of Armament Research Services, a technical intelligence consultancy specializing in weapons and ammunition research, told CNN that a functional directed energy weapon (DEW) like the one in Ukraine “is capable of destroying some aerial targets.” And they are showing that for the growing threat posed by drones could be effective. Powerful laser beam can be used for deployed slow and low-flying drones with components vulnerable to heat.

Senft talks about the case of the Shahed-136/Geran-2 drones with a constant flight pattern, which “makes them particularly susceptible to sustained laser exposure”, because “the weapon can concentrate energy to destroy critical components” .

However, Ukrainian weapons expert and former Ukroboronprom employee Oleg Katkov tells the BBC that the effectiveness of laser weapons has a great dependence on climatic conditions. Additionally, Senft points out other limitations such as the speed at which your target moves and the way lasers lose energy the further they travel.

Technicians also mention a phenomenon known as ‘thermal flowering’ which is produced when the laser beam heats the surrounding air, causing it to disperse, reducing its damaging power. But “if ‘Trident’ is perfected and becomes a serial product with high efficiency in combat conditions, it will be a real revolution”, states Katkov.

The race in which other countries are immersed

In July, the US’s ground-based laser directed energy weapons demonstration program UK Ministry of Defense reported in a statement that a test had been carried out at the Porton Down shooting range, Salisbury. The laser was able to successfully neutralize targets more than a kilometer away. And they highlighted that it was completely portable, lightweight and easy to operate by integrating it into a land vehicle.

Previously, in March, the British ministry released a video showing the possibilities of ‘DragonFire’. A demonstration of which not many details are known, but which is known to have taken place in the Hebrides, off the west coast of Scotland. It was promoted by saying that the weapon was capable of hitting a target the size of a coin and noting that “it can achieve any visible goal.” At the same time reduces the risk of collateral damage unlike a missileas described by Grant Shapps, the former UK Defense Secretary.

UK Army Argues ‘DragonFire’ Can Achieve Same Results as Expensive Missile for less than $12.8 per use. They indicate that shooting with them for 10 seconds costs the same as turning on a home heater for an hour.

And another country involved in further development of this technology is Israel. It wants to increase its protection capabilities using ‘Iron Beam’ and reach 10 km range in the future. It has an air defense radar and a fiber optic system, which generates the lightning pulses that neutralize enemy objects. It is designed to destroy short-range rockets, mortar bombs and artillery. And according to CNN, The first batch of Iron Beam laser systems should be available to the Israeli army in 2025.

China provides an unusual solution

However, the example of the leaps and bounds with which China is advancing also includes this technology. This week it was announced that researchers from the China National University of Defense Technologyhave created a device that allows small drones to fire high-power lasers. His name is ‘Crazy Li’. The Chinese magazine ‘Acta Armamentarii’ details that they emit a laser capable of cut metal, blind soldiers and destroy electronic equipment. “These drones can redirect laser beams generated from the ground“, increasing its power to 30kW or more and allowing the beams to bend in the air to overcome obstacles and attack vulnerable points.”

Scheme of how Chinese technology works



To do this, scientists were able to solve the stability problems of drones using technology. vibration isolationas well as high-quality optical reference systems to have a stable connection between the drone and the ground transmitter. And they promise to continue innovating in this area.

What is clear is that with this race we are fully entering a new era of laser defense. AND The Ukraine conflict is accelerating the process so that it passes faster from the laboratory to the battlefield.