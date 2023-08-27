Cyclone Poppea arrives on Italy: temperatures drop and thunderstorms

Plunging temperatures and violent thunderstorms: these are the consequences of the arrival of cyclone Poppea on Italy. Already yesterday, Saturday 26 August, there were the first signs in the Centre-North, but the forecasts should worsen further today, Sunday 27 August, with rain, storms and gusts of wind that will affect various regions including Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia, Liguria, Tuscany and Trentino Alto Adige.

In the Centre-South, where the torrid heat is still underway due to the cyclone Nero, bad weather should arrive starting from Monday 28 August with showers that should affect Italy until the middle of next week.

The fresh air brought by Poppea will also cause a sharp drop in temperatures: the thermal values, in fact, could decrease by up to 20 degrees compared to those of recent days.