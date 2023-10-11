At the event celebrating 100 years of ownership by the Agnelli family, the CEO of Exor spoke several times, adding a request at each round…

Clear, essential concepts, chock full of passion and sense of responsibility. In recent days John Elkann has spoken several times, on the occasion of the celebrations for the centenary of the Agnelli family at the head of Juventus, underlining all the objectives that the ownership intends to aim for in the near future. Messages directed to the team, to Allegri and obviously to all the Juventus people.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the new trophy room of the J Museum, John Elkann reiterated the owner's hope to add a new trophy to the 83 already present (of which 82 won under the management of the Agnelli family). The president of Exor addressed Max Allegri directly, thanking him for having contributed to the conquest of most of the latest trophies that were displayed at the museum but above all renewing his trust in him to bring Juventus back to success.

FUTURE — In all his outings, Elkann has made clear his desire to build a future that can live up to the history of the club, both within the Agnelli family and in every soul of the Juventus club. The latest capital increase for 200 million is yet another demonstration of the strong sense of responsibility that the family has towards Juventus: the sums will be useful for repaying debts and fixing the budget, reprogramming in the near future with much more serenity.

Immediately after the news of the recapitalization, Maurizio Scanavino – Elkann's trusted man and current CEO of Juventus – had already clarified the club's two guidelines: competitiveness and sustainability. Basically, the Juventus club aims to return to success soon, but without crazy expenses: in this sense the two main – parallel – paths will be Next Gen and scouting. The latter will have to intercept the talents to include in the club's work programs as soon as possible, so that the second team can increasingly increase its productivity and reduce the need to go on the market in search of finished and more expensive players.

NEXT GEN — To further rationalize the Next Gen project, which Juve has reached its sixth championship in Serie C, we need to strengthen the search for young footballers aged between 15 and 17. Discovering a top-tier talent at that age would mean leading to the professional debut of players who grew up in the club, therefore having the benefit of the lists as well as a strong sense of belonging in the years to follow. Once the second team training is complete, the club could spend less on developing the first team or benefit from the transfer of the player through the outgoing transfer market.

John Elkann also referred to Juve's desire to rediscover its Italian roots, recalling how the past successes of the national team have often been supported by a large Juventus base. The latest call-ups of Gatti and Kean together with Chiesa and Locatelli once again increase the presence of Juve players in blue, Allegri hopes that Fagioli and Miretti will soon be able to join the senior national team too.