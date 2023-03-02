The proposals are aimed, in different ways, at making first and second level health services more accessible. In June the next check before the finish line in October

Five but fierce and extremely competitive: they are the remaining candidates in contention for the victory of the e-Health4all Award 2022-23 destined for the best made in Italy digital prevention project, to be assigned in the autumn. After the strong selection at the beginning, the quality of the initiatives remained very high. In the first check, in recent days, the Scientific Committee made up of opinion leaders from the main sectors of the world of healthcare, economics, professions, information technology, law and communications appreciated in all the presentations an accuracy rarely seen in past editions. Next coupon in June.

The proposals

The proposals have one thing in common: they are aimed, in different ways, at making first and second level health services more accessible – generally based precisely on prevention – and social services. The applications come from all over Italy: two from Puglia (E-Care and Smart Screening), one from Lombardy (Genome Access), one from Brands (MMG2) and one from Trent (Ultra AI). Let’s discover them together.

E-care: The project concerns theoptimization of the transport of patients, disabled, elderly, provided by the non-profit organization NODISS. During the work, the monitoring of therapeutic adherence, the creation of the friendly voice service and the home delivery of medicines have been foreseen.



Genome Access: These are digital services aimed at reducing the delivery times of a specialist advice in the event of a genetic disease. The platform to support both the doctor and the patient, who enters it only with the consent of the doctor.

MMG2: Paid app used by about 100 general practitioners, 400-500 patients each, which brings together all requests on a single secure messaging tool to allow an orderly management and a saving of time.



[email protected]: an oncological prevention project which puts local health authorities in contact with citizens in multi-channel mode: already operational, it has articulated indicators and is suitable for being exported to other regions.

Ultra AI: an artificial intelligence system that remotely evaluates lung ultrasounds of patients with Covid-19, bronchopneumopathy, cystic fibrosis, estimating the probability of worsening and hospitalizations.

As he explains Ornella Fouillouzevice president of ClubTi Milano, which organizes this fifth edition of the contest with Aica, AiSDeT, Assintel, CDTI Roma, the Apulian IT production district, hypotheses are being made for the award ceremony and the idea of bring the event to Milan, on the occasion of the Digital Week, in the first ten days of October.