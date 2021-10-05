The day after the administrative elections is a babel of winners who practice acrobatic reasoning to convince us that they have won. It always happens like this, everyone wins, those who have won seriously win and even those who until a few hours ago had promised us that they would have “paved everyone” and now they are with their laughable percentages clapping on the back.

Those who always win and it is always thanks to them are obviously the followers of Italia Viva (which is a very different thing from the highly respected voters of the party) who even manage to swell their chests after an election in which the president of the party Ettore Rosato claims the lesson of the mayor of Terzorio, the only candidate obviously elected with 100% of the votes which are 124 in all.

In reality, Rosato forgot to mention that with 70% of the votes their mayor of Garda Davide Bendinelli was also elected but he should also have told us that their mayor is one of the many products of “Forza Italia Viva”, former Berlusconians who were electrocuted. on Renzi’s road and in their parts, you know, they insist on appearing to be center-left.

Same thing happens for Calenda who collects an excellent result in Rome but as usual he can not hold back his political machismo: compare the results of his only list that supported him as a mayoral candidate with that of the PD which was just one of the many lists to support of Gualtieri (which is a bit like adding liters to kilos), confesses to having taken votes from the right and from the left but would like to be the federator of the center-left (with the usual presumption of being the spin doctor of all ‘parliamentary arch) and then pretends to have made an electoral campaign “without support and without media” (that’s already funny).

The main point, however, always remains the obsession of Renzi and Calenda for the PD. The most fierce Calendians and Renzians even go so far as to accuse the Democratic Party of not having supported Calenda: “if they had supported he would already be mayor” they write with the usual habit of adding up the percentages as if it were a transfer of liquids (as if the voters of both did not reason but simply crossed out a name).

No one doubts that Calenda (like Renzi) is the same one who decided to leave the PD (after being comfortably “created” politically by the PD) slamming the door and screaming the worst things, running away as if they were plague victims and then building his entire electoral campaign to demonize his former party mates (while in the meantime he normalized the fascist sobs that came from the right).

Here we are at the masterpiece of presumption: they leave their party and claim to be loved again, accusing the Democrats of being too scarce to be loved for long and blaming them for the end of the relationship. The reasoning is rather convoluted but is repeated everywhere: Renzi and Calenda obsessively repeat that the PD sucks and indicate as the only possibility of salvation for the PD to start doing exactly what they would like them to do. Isn’t that a bit childish as a political reasoning, honestly?

The fact is that in politics situations take on different contours based on how they are told: Calenda, to say, won very little over Virginia Raggi (who should have been the most catastrophic mayor in the history of Rome, according to Renzi’s narrative. and Calenda) and took a few more votes than the previous “civic candidate” Alfio Marchini (do you remember him? Here, remember, to have a little sense of proportion).

That in Italy there is a space for the liberals and that the liberals in Italy can find a worthy leader in Calenda (in many respects much more presentable than Renzi who in fact understood very well the air that pulls after these administrative offices) is certainly a good news. But that Calenda and the singer company want to convince that liberalism is the only way of the left is something that leaves more than perplexing.

And perhaps it would be appropriate to stop kicking and be serious, seriously (as Calenda’s campaign said) and clearly say what you intend to do in the second round without dwelling on the tantrums of traitors who would like to sell themselves as betrayed. Otherwise there is always a way out: that the chronically discontented will move to Terzorio.