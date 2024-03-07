Ornella Muti and her daughter Naike were also guests at the Youth Forum held in Sochi, Russia. This event saw the participation of a large Italian delegation, including the Italian street artist Jorit and the pianist Lorenzo Bagnati.

«It was a great emotion, there was great affection towards me», declared the actress in a video published on Instagram by her daughter Naike Rivelli who adds: «Everywhere we went, on television, press conferences, we were there feel free to express ourselves on everything, we talked about peace, about eco-fashion. It was nice to be able to have our say.”

Furthermore, during the Forum, a mural dedicated to Ornella Muti, who is very popular in Russia, was unveiled. The actress, together with her daughter, attended the inauguration of the mural, meeting the 33-year-old artist Jorit who asked President Vladimir Putin for a photo «to prove that he is human» and that “propaganda says untrue things».

Relations with the Alessandrino

Ornella Muti has had a close bond with the province of Alessandria for about ten years: with her daughter Nike, she has lived since 2017 in a country house in Lerma, on the hills of Ovada, which she had purchased long ago for her children and grandchildren. In Lower Piedmont, the actress was a wine producer for a short period, then she stopped the business while maintaining ownership of the land with the vineyards. She also “embraced” the cause of the farmers who contest the European Union rules for the sector (CAP and Green Deal): a month ago, she got on a tractor and was alongside the self-employed farmers of Tortona who demonstrated for the streets of the city.