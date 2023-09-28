The best goal of their life? Call Naples, via Jacopo de Gennaro, Fuorigrotta district and stop to contemplate that magical perimeter of 68 by 110 metres. It will be the spirit of Maradona – there where everything demands beauty – a spirit evoked everywhere, which hovers above all in this stadium which was the San Paolo and which is now called by his name. Or perhaps it will be the air of Naples, the breeze from the gulf, the mystical silence of Vesuvius that reigns over the city.