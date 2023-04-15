The rise of Federico Gatti, the number one protagonist of Juve-Sporting in the Europa League, is very reminiscent of that of Moreno Torricelli: one of the symbols of the last Juventus team to win an international trophy. The bianconeri had picked him up among the amateurs in the summer of 1992, after he had shown off during a friendly match. He had been back for two years in Oggiono, with whom he had played in the Promozione championship, and a following two years in Serie D in Caratese. He landed in black and white Turin at the age of 22: from there 153 appearances with the lady’s shirt (two goals) and a dream palmares: three championships, two Italian cups and two Super Cups, a Champions League, a Uefa Cup, a Uefa Super Cup and a Intercontinental.