A few weeks after the Czech city of Podebrady hosts the European Team March Championship, on May 16, the components of the Spanish team continue their development in different venues.

Such is the case of the Murcian representation, made up of Miguel Ángel López Nicolás, Manuel Bermúdez and the technician of both, José Antonio Carrillo, who have been concentrated in Torrevieja since last April 18, and will extend said preparation until next April 8. May.

Also taking part in these work sessions are the, equally pupils of Carrillo, Luis Manuel Corchete and Álvaro Martín.

Tennis



Marin Cilic praises Carlos Alcaraz



Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated on Tuesday in the first round of the ATP 250 Estoril Open 2021, but left very good feelings in his duel against Marin Cilic, even his rival. The Croatian praised the young Murcian tennis player and compared his style with that of Pablo Carreño, a close friend of Alcaraz and his training partner at JC Equelite. «He is a great fighter, he fights every ball until the end. He is very disciplined, a hard worker and is improving a lot physically. These are great virtues that can help you a lot. He has a style that reminds me of Pablo Carreño, perhaps he has a better drive and a worse backhand than Pablo, “Cilic said in atptour.com.

Volleyball



The bases of Voleadores Cieza, intractable



The Voleadores cadets and children, who are trained by Antonio Moreno, did not disappoint last weekend and, as expected, they won their confrontations with AD Eliocroca de Lorca. On the morning of last Saturday, at the Mariano Rojas Municipal Sports Center, the double confrontation with AD Eliocroca the men’s children’s team began. Fifth day of the regional league that closed the first round. The final result was another clear 3 to 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-12) that keeps the children undefeated at the top of the leaderboard where they appear with 0 sets against.

The cadets did the same and placed another 3 to 0 on the scoreboard on the fast track with partials of 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 that allowed Antonio Moreno, as he did with the infant, to give play to all template. With this result, the cadet also finished the first round of the league undefeated at the top of the classification and like the child with 0 sets against.

Water polo



CW Carthago sets course for the Spanish championship



The Carthago Waterpolo Club is making steady progress to be present at the next Spanish championships, which begin in a month and will last until the end of July. The senior team has already had the ‘ticket’ for a long time. This week accompanied the Youth, the Mixed Infant and the senior and female Cadet. All of them were victorious in the regional tournaments that give access to the national one. The club, based in the Santa Ana residential area in Cartagena, traveled to the UMU facilities and beat teams such as San Javier and Murcia itself.