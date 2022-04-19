Expensive cars like a Ferrari Portofino, Aston Martin DBS or Rolls-Royce Cullinan are not for everyone. And so it makes sense that at most a handful of these types of cars are sold every month. The same goes for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Lexus LC, Aston Martin Vantage and the Morgan Plus 6 and Plus 4. One Mercedes-Benz GLS you see it more often, but that too was only sold once last month. The same goes for Maserati’s SUV, the Levante.

More surprising is the position of the Jaguar I-Pace† The electric Jaguar is doing really badly, something that is mainly due to the tightening of the addition rules and increasing competition. At its introduction in 2018, the I-Pace was still sold 3,526 times, a year later it was only 770 units. Over the whole of last year, Jaguar only sold 18 I-Paces, so only one was sold in March, it found car week in an analysis of last month’s least-selling cars.

With more affordable cars like the Skoda CitigoMazda CX-3 and Seat Alhambra These are models that have reached the end of their life cycle. Cars that are still available don’t all do well either. For cars like the Toyota Camry and Fiat Tipo is apparently not a market in the Netherlands. In any case, the people who did buy these models in March made an original choice.

