Lockdown as populism, limit values ​​simply “invented”? Armin Laschet suddenly changes course in the Corona crisis – his criticism of Merkel and Söder sparked violent emotions.

Update from February 17, 2:15 p.m.: The CDU chairman Armin Laschet caused a sensation on Monday evening with sharp criticism of the federal government’s corona course (see first report). Yesterday, Tuesday, Armin Laschet explained his controversial statements in ZDF heute-journal. In an interview with Claus Kleber, the CDU boss emphasized that political decision-makers should continue to warn of “the dangers of the virus”.

The NRW Prime Minister is sometimes bothered by how people talk about the virus and the containment measures. In his view, this happens “from above downwards”. Previously, Armin Laschet drew attention to the children’s situation during the corona pandemic. He called for “the best interests of the child to be taken into account”.

Armin Laschet asks himself questions in the heute-journal Claus Klebers © ZDF | today-journal (screenshot)

In the interview, the CDU chief emphasized his rejection of the “zero covid” approach. He made it clear that he is sticking to the incidence number 35, which emerged from the resolutions of the federal-state summit. The naming of new limit values ​​”unsettles people and destroys acceptance”, said the NRW Prime Minister. Laschet recently had to take severe criticism for his criticism of the federal government’s corona policy.

“Invented limit values!” Laschet causes irritation with Merkel-Söder-Schelte – and is now in the crossfire

Update from February 17th, 10:20 am: Despite the fierce headwinds that CDU boss Armin Laschet faces for his criticism of the incidence figures, the NRW Prime Minister is sticking to his remarks. The accusations of “inventing” limit values ​​and treating the citizens as “underage children” are making headlines across Germany. Observers see in Laschet’s statement a programmatic orientation in the chancellor question. Georg Anastasiadis noted in his comment for Merkur.de * a “hummingbeat” with which Laschet positioned himself for the post of Chancellor. The citizens are not looking for a “warner” like Söder, but the CDU boss shows them perspectives.

Also the Leipziger Volkszeitung classifies Laschet’s statement as a power-political calculation. The NRW Prime Minister had to set himself apart from Chancellor Angela Merkel in terms of content “in order to sharpen his own profile”. It is “good that the NRW Prime Minister is going his own way and weighing the massive burdens and damage to society and the economy against incidence figures,” said the Leipziger Volkszeitung continue. There was criticism of Laschet’s role at the federal-state conference, which passed the resolutions: “He too supported the resolution of the conference of prime ministers and, seen in this way, ‘invented’ a new limit value”.

The badish newspaper sharply criticizes Armin Laschet for his criticism of the incidence figures. Laschet is “agile until it hurts”. The CDU boss got caught in the crossfire, especially because of his statement that limit values ​​were invented: “With all due respect, any unconventional thinker could have said that in a similar way,” the paper said on Tuesday.

First report from February 16, 12:56 p.m.: Berlin / Düsseldorf – Less than a week ago, the Chancellor and regional leaders agreed on a new magical incidence value: 35. A controversial step – from which some of the politicians involved in the decision are now distancing themselves. The new CDU leader Armin Laschet has now taken the lead. With some harsh criticism, he set a wave of indignation in motion on Tuesday, but also garnered approval.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Laschet suddenly calls course “popular” – limit values ​​“invented”?

Last but not least, Laschet seemed to want to break away from the lockdown advocates Angela Merkel and Markus Söder. “I think the popular attitude is still: forbid everything, be strict, treat the citizens like underage children,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister at an online event organized by the CDU Economic Council in Baden-Württemberg – at which the aforementioned attitude shortly before the state elections *, given the economic turmoil, it will be anything but popular.

The candidate for chancellorship * warned against too one-sided focus on the number of infections. In words that irritated many critics. “You can’t keep inventing new limits to prevent life from happening again,” he said. “We can’t just measure our entire life by incidence values.” You have to keep an eye on all the other damage, for example to society and the economy, as well as the incidence figures.

The course of prohibition is not sustainable, said Laschet on Monday evening. You have to take the virus and its mutations * seriously, but at the same time come back to a weighing position. For example, children who do not go to school or daycare for months may suffer lifelong damage.

Laschet polarized with Corona speech: FDP pleased – CDU party friend agrees

Laschet’s statements polarize political Germany violently. It wasn’t just criticism. FDP leader Christian Lindner, for example, was pleased to note the statements. “The CDU chairman has our full support for the implementation of his line in government action,” said Lindner on Tuesday of the dpa. A perspective of opening up is possible and urgent. “The development of the numbers makes the encroachments on fundamental rights and the enormous damage of the lockdown in many places disproportionate,” Linder continued.

The health policy spokeswoman for the parliamentary group in the Union, Karin Maag (CDU *), also advised other parameters to be included than just incidence. “These are political figures,” she said world. “The efficiency of the health authorities and the clinics must be taken into account. There are also quick tests. ”Laschet had already picked up on an already existing mood: At the start of the week, for example, criticism of Merkel’s consultant selection had increased, as reported by Merkur.de *.

Corona: Laschet in the criticism – CDU chief as “irresponsible” and “weak character”

On the other hand, there were serious allegations against the NRW Prime Minister. “Anyone who, like Laschet, speaks of ‘invented limit values’ is destroying trust in the Corona measures,” wrote SPD parliamentary deputy Katja Mast on Twitter. Mast wrote that, of course, it is right to weigh up corona measures. At the same time, she reprimanded the role of Laschet and after the Corona summit: “Having agreed to everything and then withdrawing, speaks of a weak character,” she explained. Schleswig-Holstein’s head of state Daniel Günther (CDU) had to listen to something similar recently after criticizing the summit result.

The prominent SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach was also irritated. “The limit of 35 was not ‘invented’, but derived from the higher R value of the B117 mutation” of the coronavirus, he explained. In addition, the lockdown is not “populist”, but rather unpopular. There was also headwind from researchers. The immunologist Michael Meyer-Hermann even thinks it is possible that more contagious virus variants could torpedo the targeted incidence of 35. If the occurrence of mutant B.1.1.7 develops more unfavorably than expected, it could be that 35 cannot be reached with the current lockdown, said the head of the System Immunology department at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig

There was also horror among the Greens. “Armin Laschet hides how fatal the effects would be for society if easing came too early,” said Kellner of the dpa. With his change of heart after the joint federal-state resolution, Laschet undermined “a solidarity-based fight against pandemics, the greatest good in these times.” “The virus prevents normal life from occurring again, not ‘invented’ incidence values,” emphasized party vice-president Ricarda Lang . “It is irresponsible that Armin Laschet either did not understand it or deliberately portrayed it differently,” she accused the CDU boss. (dpa / fn / AFP) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.