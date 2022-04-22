Chinese

TikTok was born from the Chinese app Douyin, which had 100 million users within a year in 2016. In 2017, TikTok was also launched outside of China.

dances

In 2018, the dance, music and playback app Musical.ly merged with TikTok. With well-known users like Jimmy Fallon and Justin Bieber, it became the most downloaded app of 2018. TikTok had more than a billion active users in more than 150 countries by January 2022.

Algorithm

The Timeline of TikTok Users, the For You page, is determined by the platform’s algorithm. How often videos are watched, re-watched, liked or shared weighs heavily. The viewing behavior of users has a direct influence on what they are offered next. Unlike other platforms, the number of followers is less important for success. In this way, smaller content creators break through quickly and ‘go viral’ with a video.

young people

Almost half of young people between the ages of 14 and 19 use TikTok every day. About 3 million Dutch people use TikTok (more than a billion worldwide). The app is growing faster than other social media, especially among twenty-somethings. Instagram has over 6 million users, Facebook is declining but still has about 10 million users.

Privacy

TikTok is regularly under fire for collecting and trading user data, mostly from children. Users must be at least 13 years old and accounts of children aged 13 to 15 are set to private by default, but children easily get around that. Various organizations, including the Consumers’ Association, have taken TikTok to court. Those cases are still ongoing.

Trump

Donald Trump wanted to ban downloading TikTok in America while he was still president of the US. The Chinese owner could pass on information to the Chinese government, making TikTok a threat to state security. The ban was blocked by federal judges and has since been overturned by current President Joe Biden.

reels

TikTok’s success is being followed by competing platforms. Instagram, for example, started Reels in 2020, a video function that is strikingly similar to TikTok and often also shows the same short videos. Since February, Reels can also be made and viewed via Facebook.

Ukraine

Just as Facebook helped fuel the Arab Spring – Facebook called for demonstrations in Cairo’s Tahrir Square on January 25, 2011 – TikTok now plays a role in the war in Ukraine. On the spot, people create and share war images. The question is whether all videos are equally reliable. Since there is a prison sentence in Russia for sharing ‘fake news’, TikTok in Russia no longer shares live streams and new videos.

Trends

TikTok has different trends. Via #CleanTok (35.8 billion views) people share their cleaning and tidying tips. Dads joke with their kids or share sentimental videos via #DadsOfTikTok (31 billion). Teens are reading books en masse thanks to #Booktok (49.2 billion) recommendations. Black women share their favorite products and habits for the best care of (afro) hair with #Naturalhair (7 billion).

Top Tiktokers

The top 3 tiktokers with the most followers worldwide: 1. @charlidamelio (139.4 million) became known for her dance videos and earns more than 400,000 euros per sponsored post, according to Forbes. 2. Senegal-born @khaby.lame (136.3 million) shares funny videos in which he makes fun of others with a stoic look 3. @bellapoarch (89 million) made the most liked video on TikTok, in which she lip-syncs to a song by Millie B. She has since released her own debut single. The Dutch top tiktokers are: 1. @scottsreality (36.6 million), Scott Hentzepeter became popular by crushing everything in a mortar 2. @green.rabbit’s channel (18.3 million) is full life hacks and gadgets 3. @433 (10.3 million) is about football.

Music

A popular TikTok song has a good chance of making it into the Top 40. Artists such as Doja Cat and Lil Nas X owe their success largely to TikTok. And old songs are making a comeback. Teens make massive videos with dreams from Fleetwood Mac and Vienna by Billy Joel. Last year about 430 songs each more than 1 billion times listened to via a TikTok video.

To buy

The modern saying ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’ shows the commercial strength of the platform. The app rains product recommendations and reviews, from makeup to instant coffee (due to the popularity of frothy iced coffee on TikTok). A lipstick from Clinique (“black honey”) sold out for months after it became a hype on TikTok.

Revenue model

Using TikTok is ‘free’, you pay with your personal data, which TikTok trades. TikTok further monetizes the sale of advertising videos and stickers and filters that users put in their videos. Also, users can buy virtual gifts to send to their favorite tiktokers. Tiktokers mainly earn their money by promoting brands and products.