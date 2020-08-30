Western countries, including the US, are increasingly interested in North Korea’s top secret weapon. North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un will demonstrate the weapon to the world next month. This weapon is believed to be a game changing missile for North Korea. It is also being said that Kim Jong is also planning to trial the country’s first nuclear weapon by the end of this year.North Korea’s leading expert Marcus Garlauskas told the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) that North Korea would unveil the new missile in a parade held on 10 October. He also said that North Korea is planning a nuclear test before December 2020. This will also pose a challenge before the new President of the US to deal with Kim Jong.

Kim Jong will not hold a meeting with America

Garlauskas told CSIS that North Korea would not hold any meetings before the elections in the US. However, the missile is planned to be launched on October 10 to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding party of North Korea. Several South Korean lawmakers have discussed the capabilities of this missile.

Korea has already unveiled this weapon

Soo Terry, a senior fellow at CSIS and Korea affairs specialist, said that Kim Jong-un had mentioned the unveiling of a strategic weapon on 1 January 2020. So, I think it is very likely to be shown in the parade in October. He said that instead of conducting nuclear tests or intercontinental missile tests, I think they will unveil this new weapon on 10 October.



North Korea is planning a huge parade

A satellite picture taken recently showed that North Korea is planning a huge parade in October, despite the economic tightness and corona virus infection. 23 thousand soldiers will take part in this parade. Through this parade, Kim Jong-un will also present proof of his survival to the world.