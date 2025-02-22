Dozens of cardboard boxes with thousands of t -shirts of both the most acclaimed players in the League and foreign teams expect in the village warehouse to be transferred to Valdemingómez Technology Park. All of them have been seized the past … Year in different operations of the Municipal Police with other products – such as bags, wallets or caps – also falsified, and the total figure amounts to more than 33,000. Around one third of these articles of fraudulent origin will end up destroyed in the Madrid landfill.

In 2024, municipal agents carried out 8,500 interventions, of which 194 resulted in detained or investigated for crimes against intellectual and industrial property, 44% more than the previous year. It was possible to seize not only the equipment of the main Spanish clubs, but also all kinds of textile garments, imitation accessories of the most recognized luxury brands, sunglasses, and even to a lesser extent, cosmetic products.

«We are in contact with merchandise distribution companies. Making follow -up and police intervention, the places where these articles are stored, ”says Rodolfo Arenas, inspector of the Judicial Coordination Police Station of the Municipal Police of Madrid. This fraudulent merchandise is imported mainly from China or Türkiye and enter Spain through Portugal or Germany.

Of all the interventions carried out last year, three stand out. The first is the Azul Operation, which ended last June and in which it was possible to deactivate several large -scale distribution and sale points of counterfeit products in the Centro and Arganzuela district. More than 10,000 counterfeit products were seized, especially sporting articles such as football teams and scarves.

Counterfeit bags seized by the Municipal Police in 2024



Tania Sieira





Another outstanding intervention took place at the beginning of the year, by agents of the Central South District Police Station, with the proceedings carried out by the Judicial Coordination Police Station, intervening some 8,500 counterfeit products in a storage room of a commercial premises of Lavapiés , with two arrests.

Finally, the Saco Operation, deployed by the Judicial Coordination Police Station, had as its scenario a falsified product of Real Madrid in which 1,500 articles were intervened and two people were investigated.

Once seized, they are stored in both police ships and in the Villa warehouse, located in Vicálvaro. When it comes to counterfeit products, the Association for the Defense of the Brand (ANDEMA) performs the Falsification Verification Act and, once its non -authenticity is certified, they are transferred to Valdemingómez, where they are destroyed according to sustainability criteria. In 2024, 45 tons of material were taken to the landfill, 38 % less than in 2023. Everything transferred, according to the figures provided by the Madrid City Council, 10,780 are textile objects, 8,600 plastics, and 23,310 correspond to diverse voluminous material.

However, unrealized confiscated objects can take advantage of three ways: their alienation in public auction, their use by the City Council or its assignment to an NGO. The Madrid town hall currently works with six non -profit entities. During 2024, 1,220 objects were donated by this route, being the Madrina Foundation the one that received the most objects (1.136).

Regarding the municipal disposal, the great majority are textiles offered to the area of ​​social policies, family and equality, for the Social Samur, Internship Residence of San Ildefonso or San Isidro reception center, among others entities.

«Zero tolerance»

Inma Sanz, Vicealcaldesa of Madrid and Delegate of Security and Emergencies, said yesterday the “zero tolerance” of the municipal government with the falsification and sale of illegal products and the “Total commitment” to fight this problem. “We have made an extraordinary effort to limit that activity in the streets and at the points where this seized merchandise is distributed,” he said.

In its commitment to the defense of lawful trade and authentic products, Madrid has been the first Spanish city to join the European network of ‘authenticiudades’ and, since the last mandate, collaborates with key entities in the defense of intellectual property and industrial. In June, September and November of this year, the City Council plans to launch new awareness campaigns against the sale of counterfeit products, as well as the realization of new consumption workshops among students.