The debate on how the doses are assigned in the vaccination plan against the coronavirus has been heated this last fortnight. After the VIP vaccines scandal two weeks ago and the denunciation of the Buenos Aires government agreements with prepaid and social works, the axis of the discussion also included the form and amount in which that information is disclosed.

With the intention of clarifying the scores in this field, the Government of the City of Buenos Aires will publish from this Wednesday the statistics on the progress of the vaccination plan in Buenos Aires soil. Will be open data, available for download, which will also be classified by vaccine type, dose, age group, sex, effector (center) of vaccination and stage to which it corresponds.

It may also be known how many vaccines the Buenos Aires Government received from the National Government, how many were applied in the City and how many shifts were assigned for upcoming applications, when and at what rate.

The information will be accompanied by indicators and visualizations to better read the data. Each “dataset” also has additional information about the area that generates it, its frequency of use, the type of data and a description to facilitate its discovery.

Information on the progress of vaccination in the City will be available from tomorrow on a website.

The data is accessible through the portal open data BA Data (buenosaires.gob.ar/coronavirus/datos) and through an API or “Programmatic Access” to be able to reuse it more easily.

The Buenos Aires vaccination plan against Covid has six stages, of which three are in implementation: health personnel, over 70 years old, and over 60. The Buenos Aires Minister of Health Fernán Quirós clarified to the media that “The rate of vaccination is limited by access to the doses sent by the Nation. That is why we cannot specify when new shifts will be enabled ”.

As of this Monday, there were 35,218 older adults and 74,290 members of the health system already vaccinated. As the 40,000 available shifts have already been assigned, those who still could not be vaccinated within the groups already enabled they were able to register. In fact, there are more than 84,000 registered for when new deliveries arrive.

There will be open information about the vaccination campaign in the City on a website.

“The City of Buenos Aires is assigned the proportion of vaccines according to Indec projections, which from our point of view is excessively unfair, because here the risk groups are overexpressed. We have 7% of the general population but 19% of health workers and 9% of older adults “Quirós lamented in the presentation of the platform, together with the Secretary of Innovation, Fernando Benegas.

Within the first stage of vaccination, all public and private health personnel, social security personnel, university entities and national dependencies, residences for the elderly and independent professionals are included, which add up to 130,000 people. A staggering is made based on the risk of the activity.

The second stage encompasses people over 70 years and those who reside in nursing homes or homes for the elderly in the City. It was ripped off by over 80: According to the Buenos Aires health portfolio, vaccination for this age subgroup began on February 22, while vaccination continues for institutionalized health personnel and non-institutionalized independent activity.

On the website of the Buenos Aires Government there will be information on the amount of vaccines that are applied per day in the City.

They are followed by those between 60 and 69 years old. The next in line are strategic staff, including teachers and staff of the Penitentiary Service. Below are those who are between 18 and 59 years old and have risk factors, whether they live with diabetes (insulin dependent and not), have grade 2 or 3 obesity (have a body mass index greater than 35 or 40 respectively) or suffer chronic cardiovascular, kidney or respiratory diseases.

In the sixth stage, other strategic groups are included, whose composition has not yet been specified, although officials with risky activities could be included, as reported by the Buenos Aires government.

The open data page is not the only innovation in the City related to Covid. From this Tuesday, “Boti”, the Buenos Aires government chat, allows access to the data of the vaccination shift. If you write “shift consultation” and the ID number in the conversation, you can access the information of the day and time, vaccination post number and instructions on how to get to the place.

