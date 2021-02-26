The taxis increase will be the first in a series of fare increases in the City. From this Saturday, the increase of 44% in two sections. Thus, the day token will jump from $ 5.95 to $ 7.10, with a flag drop to $ 71. The night token will amount to $ 8.50.

The second increase will be effective April 24th, when you will travel by taxi at $ 8.50 per token and the lowering of the flag will rise to $ 85. At night, the token will cost $ 10.20. The last increase in taxis had been in February 2020. The GNC, which represents 41% of the cost of taxi drivers, rose 32% from that month until now, according to official figures.

According to the arguments of the Buenos Aires ruling party, the increase has to do with the fact that “the outdated rate generated by the repeated increases in the inputs and costs involved, which have a negative impact on the economic-financial equation of the activity, raising costs , reducing the quality and profitability of the service and affecting the salary of workers “.

Furthermore, they added that the last increase in the value of the taxi token was in February 2020.

But that of taxis will not be the only rate that will be modified in the City. Subways, VTV and metered parking will also increase. Everyone during the first days and the first half of March.

The increase in the subway rate It has already gone through the rigorous public hearing. The increase will be given in two stages and will carry the ticket first at $ 25.50, in March, and then at $ 30. The Premetro will also rise, which will first go from $ 7.50 to $ 9.10 and then to $ 10.70.

The increase will be 43% and the progressive discounts for frequent travelers will be maintained.

The cost of VTV will also increase in the City.

It is expected that in the first days of next week the increases in VTV and metered parking will also take effect.

In all the cases, in the Buenosairean Government they speak of “update” to refer to the increases. They argue that several of these rates have not risen for more than a year, thus leaving lagging behind inflation.

In the case of Vehicle Technical Verification (VTV), the process will increase 45%, so that the cars will pay $ 2,665 instead of $ 1,838. Motorcycles, meanwhile, will pay $ 1,002 instead of $ 691.

Regarding metered parking, the value of the hour will double: it will jump from $ 15 to $ 30. A year and a half ago that amount was not adjusted. Due to the pandemic, the parking lot continues to operate as if it were a Sunday. Therefore, the new rate will govern as soon as the metered parking is valid again.

In addition, in this area the City has been proposing for years the renewal of the system, with the extension to more blocks of the City. But different judicial brakes, changes in the project and the pandemic continue to delay its realization.

SC