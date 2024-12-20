Something happens with luxury watches. You just have to look at the number of limited editions that the most iconic houses on the planet are putting on the market… although this is saying something, since They are so exclusive that their units are sold out before even knowing the details of each design.something similar to what happens with many luxury cars. See the most expensive Ferrari in history, the F80, sold out within hours of being presented to society.

That said, and back to luxury watches, It is indisputable of the boom of this exclusive craft. They have always been one of the weaknesses of men, but we are riding the great wave of limited editions of luxury watches, which live, at least at the media level – one cannot speak of weak cows in the luxury watch industry – Thanks, above all, to the sports stars, who seem to be experiencing a match outside their respective fields of play to see who has the most expensive, most complete and most up-to-date collection.

Without going any further, only in recent weeks have we seen athletes of the caliber of Lebron James and Cristiano Ronaldo show off new luxury watches, as well as former athletes whose stars continue to shine brightly in the firmament of the Olympus of sports gods like Roger Federer or Tom Brady.

Jayson Tatum, NBA star



The latest luxury watches from sports stars

This is a selection of seven luxury watches that sports stars, retired or active, have worn in recent weeks during public appearances.









1 Harry Kane



Rolex Daytona ‘Le Mans’

Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron Jameswhich has one of the largest collections of luxury watches in the world, showed the special ‘Le Mans’ edition of the Rolex Daytona, a model launched by the Swiss factory on the occasion of the centenary of the iconic race of more The 24 Hours of Le Mans whose price is around 350,000 euros. Of this same Rolex model, James has at least one other limited edition, the ‘Eye Of the Tiger’ model, in 18-karat yellow gold and a bezel oiled with 38 diamonds.

It is exactly the same model that was also recently worn by Michael Jordan, who has a very long list of luxury watches in his possession, and by football star Harry Kane, the center forward of the English national team and Bayern Munich, on the day that his statue was released.

2 Sergio Ramos with the Vacheron Constantin 222



Vacheron Constantin 222

The footballer Sergio Ramos, currently without a team, chose a Vacheron Constantin 222 in 18K yellow gold to crown her look the day she accompanied Ilia Topuria in her defense of the UFC world title against Holloway in Abu Dhabi.

This is a reissue of a historic model from the 70s, the 37mm Jumbo 222. Its new face includes a tonneau-shaped monobloc case topped with a fluted bezel and an integrated bracelet. The price of the watch is around 70,000 euros.

3 Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the Jacob&Co Royal Baguette



Jacob&Co Royal Baguette

Cristiano Ronaldo is another soccer star who can boast of having a large collection of luxury watches… not just cars. In recent times, without going any further, we have seen him wearing a platinum Rolex Daytona with a blue dial and diamonds valued at 160,000 euros on his wrist and also a unit of the Royal Baguette model in 18 carat white gold signed by Jacob&Coone of its reference houses, as it is also for the fighter Connor McGregor.

This watch is valued at approximately 900,000 euros.

4 Jacob&Co Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon



Jacob&Co Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon

He is also a great fan of the special editions of Jacob&Co Neymar Jr, who has in his private collection a unit of the watch tribute to The Godfather and also has a Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, the special edition that is inspired by the sports cars of the French house .

Presented in 2020, the one that Neymar has recently shown is one of the 72 pieces made of this black titanium watch valued at almost 300,000 euros.

5 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Jumbo’ Extra-Thin Openworked



Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Jumbo’ Extra-Thin Openworked

This is the name of the luxury watch model that we have recently seen on the wrist of Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid player, who, like his compatriot Neymar, also has a unit of the Jacob&Co special edition El Padrino, owns this new Audemars model Piguet made of 18K white gold.

It stands out for its openwork black dial with white gold details and for being the watch that the house presented coinciding with its 50th anniversary. Its price varies greatly in the market but far exceeds 100,000 euros.

6 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Factory



Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Factory

Jason Tatum, star of the current NBA champion, the Boston Celtics, has also set his sights on Audemars Piguet.

Tatum arrived at a recent game wearing it on his wrist a watch valued at 400,000 euros: the Royal Oak Tourbillon Factory, which stands out for being made of 18-karat yellow gold with 32 diamonds around the bezel and another 12 as hour markers.

The same watch, but in rose gold, was recently worn by Tom Brady, a great American football star (with permission from Patrick Mahomes) who is now retired. And another sports star, Mexican boxer Canelohas opted for the extra-thin titanium version, valued at approximately 250,000 euros.

7 Roger Federer with the Rolex Yacht-Master 42



Rolex Yacht Master 42

xRoger Federer has remained loyal to Rolex throughout his sporting career. The Swiss tennis player, like Carlos Alcaraz now, and unlike Rafa Nadal, the image of Richard Mille, has been the standard bearer of the Swiss watchmaker for years, and still continues to wear his watches exclusively.

In recent times we have seen him posing with a titanium Yacht Master-42, a “modest” watch compared to the rest of the models on this list, and with a discreet design, faithful to Federer’s style. Its price is around 20,000 euros on the market currently.