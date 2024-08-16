During the summer market, as well as in past markets, the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo He was seen by several European teams, and there was a lot of talk about him Napoli from Italy, the Girona from Spain, among others, but the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merloas well as the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelannounced their new destination.
The transfer specialist reported that the Uruguayan national team player has been sold to Sporting Lisbon from Portugal, after an agreement for 16 million dollars net plus four million dollars in variables, apart from a 20 percent more for future profit, without forgetting that his former team, Pueblawill receive 2.5 million dollars, which makes it the largest sale in the history of the Liga MX.
In any case, for now the winger and left back remains focused on the Tolucaa team that has just been eliminated from the Leagues Cup in the round of 16 for the Colorado Rapidswaiting to resume its activity in the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Now, the portal Halftime He indicated that the scarlet board is already looking for a replacement for the South American, who has appeared in 64 matches with the Red Devils, with eleven goals and ten assists, although he previously amazed with his time in La Franja, with which he played 83 matches, scoring eight times and assisting six times.
