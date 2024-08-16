🚨He’s leaving: Toluca reached an agreement to sell Maxi Araújo to Sporting 🇵🇹 for US$16M. #DoneDealhttps://t.co/vs1EJPsjR1 pic.twitter.com/qOOsUzPCgU — Cesar Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 15, 2024

In any case, for now the winger and left back remains focused on the Tolucaa team that has just been eliminated from the Leagues Cup in the round of 16 for the Colorado Rapidswaiting to resume its activity in the 2024 Apertura Tournament.