Russian basketball top clubs have carried out quality selection this offseason. CSKA signed two top front-line players – Tornike Shengelia and Nikola Milutinov, Khimki was strengthened by former Philadelphia star Greg Monroe, as well as Evgeny Voronov and Jordan Mickey, Zenit won the fight for one of the Euroleague-2018/19 heroes Kevin Pangos and significantly renewed the roster, UNICS found a replacement for Errik McCollum in the person of Isaiah Kanan , and Lokomotiv-Kuban invited the experienced Jordan Crawford. Izvestia appreciated the main transfers of this summer in the United League.

Greg Monroe

The American basketball player moved to Europe in his prime. Yes, Greg did not have a good last season at Philadelphia, but he still entered the 76s rotation in the 2019 playoffs. before that, he averaged a double-double per season in the NBA for eight consecutive years. Hardly anyone could have imagined the American in the form of Bayern, but he became a “victim” of the new trends of basketball in the NBA, where there is no place for few “big” throwers.

In Euroleague 2019/20, Monroe confirmed his stellar status. He was the best on the team in scoring (12.9 points per game), rebounds (6.8) and second in assists (2.5). In the summer of 2020, Greg did not return to North America, but followed the path of Derek Williams, who after a season in Munich moved to a European top club. 30-year-old Monroe is able to help Khimki solve problems with rebounds and diversify the attacking game. In addition, due to the big American, Khimki will not lose the CSKA shield against Milutinov, as well as other top clubs with strong classic centers.

Zenit players Andrei Zubkov and Bayern Munich Greg Monroe (left to right) in the Euroleague basketball match Photo: TASS / Petr Kovalev

In addition, Khimki signed ex-Zenit captain Yevgeny Voronov and Real Madrid forward Jordan Mickey, who already has experience in playing in the yellow-blue team. There are seven legionnaires in the roster. Perhaps the club will sign another foreign player.

– So far there is no clear decision of the coaching staff, whether we need an eighth legionnaire, – said the general director of the club Pavel Astakhov in a conversation with Izvestia. – We are still in the process, but as I always say, selection never ends. Now the teams participating in the NBA restart are gradually eliminated from the playoffs. If suddenly there is a candidate there that will be free and suit Rimas Kurtinaitis, we will think. If not, then we will start the season with the players we have. We already have a full roster. Plus, having one legionary position in reserve is not bad either. This will allow you to sign someone during the season in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Shengelia and Milutinov

In the summer, the army team parted with six rotation players, and in return signed two Euroleague stars – Olympiacos center Nikol Milutinov and Basque captain Tornike Shengelia. Despite the budget cuts, which, according to the club’s president, Andrei Vatutin, will be about 25-30%, the management of the red-blues has assembled perhaps the strongest squad in history. Now at the disposal of Dimitris Itoudis there are three players at once, who entered the top 6 most useful in the Euroleague season ended: Mike James (3rd place), Nikola Milutinov (5th) and Tornike Shengelia (6th). Last season Shengelia helped Baskonia become the Spanish champion and left Vitoria with a clear conscience. Toko (the player’s nickname) is in his prime – 28 years old – and is already considered the best fourth number in Europe. In CSKA, the Georgian striker can add the Euroleague champion title to this status.

Nikola Milutinov will help him in this. The Moscow club wanted to get the center of the Serbian national team last summer and was even ready to pay an impressive penalty to Olympiacos. However, the Greeks refused this offer, and Milutinov did not disappoint them. In the 2019/20 season, he became the best in the Euroleague in rebounds (8.2). His other averages are 10.3 points (65.6% two-pointers, 76.5% free throws), 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.6 blocks in 24.6 minutes. Largely thanks to the efforts of the big man, Oli continued to fight for a place in the playoffs at the time of the early end of the season.

PBC CSKA player Janis Strelnieks and BC Olympiacos player Nikola Milutinov (right) Photo: RIA Novosti / Mikhail Serbin

– It is a mistake to think that by signing even the coolest Euroleague player, the club becomes out of reach of competitors, – Evgeny Kisurin, two-time silver medalist of the World Championship, told Izvestia. – It is clear that CSKA looks like an “island of stability” against the background of direct competitors. If we talk about Shengelia, then I would not give such assessments – the best number four in Europe. After all, the best basketball players in the world play in the NBA. There Tornike failed to gain a foothold. Nevertheless, this is a really solid acquisition, but it is also impossible to say that he will immediately solve all problems. According to Milutinov, we need to see how he can adapt to the game model of Itoudis. It is too early to draw conclusions.

Kevin Pangos

In the 2017/18 season, the Canadian point guard became one of the heroes of the Euroleague, largely thanks to his attacking potential, Zalgiris reached the Final Four … Then Kevin went for promotion to Barcelona, ​​but injuries prevented the player from playing in Catalonia. The basketball player completely missed the last season due to injury. In “Zenith” Pangos arrives fully armed, rested and healed sores.

The blue-white-blue mentor Javier Pascual is counting on Pangos as the main organizer of the game and the person capable of leading the team. Last year, Zenit lacked such players, as a result, many matches were lost in the end, and in the offseason three point guard left St. Petersburg at once.

CSKA player Sergio Rodriguez (left) and Barcelona player Kevin Pangos Photo: TASS / Zuma / AFP7

“Pangos is a very important link in the team,” said Zenit sports director Manos Papadopoulos in an interview with Izvestia. – Everyone knows that this is a player of the highest level, even despite the past season. In what position the head coach is going to use him, I do not know, but everyone understands perfectly well that Kevin can play equally well in two positions.

Isaiah Kanan

UNICS this summer organized a massive purge of the squad, signing eight new players at once (the same number of basketball players left Kazan). The club’s most stellar rookie is Isaiah Kanan, with seven seasons in the NBA (235 games, averaging 8.1 points and 1.9 assists). Last season Kanan made some noise in the Development League for the Sacramento farm club, and at UNICS he will try his hand in Europe for the first time.

Now we can safely say that the management of Kazan has found an adequate replacement for Errick McCollum, who wanted a serious increase in wages during the crisis period. Kanan is an excellent sniper capable of scoring 20+ points in every United League and Eurocup match. Now the most important thing is that his adaptation to European basketball should be painless.

– Isaiah is a very experienced, interesting player, I remember well how he and Alexey Shved played at Philadelphia, – said the basketball player’s agent Obrad Fimich. – I hope that he will succeed in UNICS. The first and second numbers quickly adapt to European basketball than the “big ones”. Will he be able to painlessly replace McCollum? Time will tell, but his attacking potential certainly raises no questions.

Photo: TASS / Zuma / Armando L. Sanchez

Jordan Crawford

Lokomotiv-Kuban, which decided to end cooperation with one of the leaders of the Russian national team, Dmitry Kulagin, took over the experienced Jordan Crawford to replace him. The 31-year-old American has 281 games in the NBA, averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds. That is, he was an important part of the rotation in his clubs. Crawford also managed to appear in China, where he scored 72 points and 16 rebounds in one of the matches. In Europe, Jordan, like Kanan, will have his first full season. In February 2020, he joined Bamberg, but managed to play only two matches for the German club.

“Jordan has a rich experience of playing in the NBA, where he played about 300 matches,” Loko vice-president Ginas Rutkauskas told Izvestia. – His initial adaptation to European basketball has already taken place, which is important for us. This summer, he showed himself well with Bamberg in the final tournament of the German championship, which was played out in Munich. An experienced attacking defender who has a good game from beyond the arc – we were looking for such a sniper for this position. Crawford is able to quickly integrate into our game systems and will be able to benefit the team. Now he complies with the necessary security measures and is in quarantine after arriving in Krasnodar, but in a few days he will be able to start training in the general group.

In addition to Crawford, Loko will feature three more basketball players with NBA experience – Alan Williams, Johnny O’Brien and Mindaugas Kuzminskas.