More and more driving instructors do not have a traditional background.

When you take your first driving lesson, you probably don’t think about the past of the driving instructor next to you. There is a chance that this person has only just entered the profession and has a career history that has nothing to do with teaching or anything like that.

There is an increasing number of lateral entrants. This is what Gijs Kantelberg of the Traffic Academy, trainer of driving instructors, says: opposite the Telegraaf. People who, whether or not out of necessity, change their careers and retrain to become instructors. The past is very diverse. One is a clothing seller, the other was behind the counter in a café.

Driving instructor training

Ultimately, the past of a driving instructor does not matter in principle. What matters is that he or she has the coveted piece of paper to legally train you. A nice driving instructor has patience, is a nice guy or lady, but also knows how to drive in a short time. Nothing is more annoying than a driving instructor next to you who you don’t click with.

Driving instructors in training are not the youngest people. Not surprising if you retrain, you normally don’t do that when you’re 25. The Traffic Academy says that the average age is between 40 and 45 years.

Obtaining a driver’s license is quite expensive in 2023. An hourly rate of 70 euros for a driving instructor is already very normal. Of course, costs have also risen, just think of the increasingly expensive new cars.

This year, De VerkeersAcademie welcomes a total of 550 new instructors. Before corona, most had a background in transport or public transport. So that’s a different story now, with a large portion of the new instructors having a completely different career path.

