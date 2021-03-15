Opposition deputies filed a complaint on Monday against the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, for “breach of the duties of a public official and concealment”, due to the situation experienced by a group of mothers in the province of Formosa.

The presentation was made by Waldo Wolff, who days ago traveled with Patricia Bullrich and Ricardo Buryaile to the northern province to join the protests in the capital of Formosa against the return to phase 1 due to 17 coronavirus infections.

On January 27, Pietragalla went to Formosa amid reports of human rights violations in preventive isolation centers in the province. After a few tours, the national official publicly declared that “there are no clandestine detention centers in the province of Formosa”.

During that visit he was informed that in the El Potrillo area, about 700 km from the Provincial Capital, the women hide in the bush, without electricity or drinking water and hidden from the Police, to avoid being transferred to isolation centers, where they would undergo a caesarean section and force them to remain in isolation for 14 days, without contact with their newborn children.

“Pietragalla was informed during his visit of the desperate situation of 86 women who lived hidden in the Formosan mountain, hidden from the Provincial Police to avoid being separated from their babies,” said Wolff.

Waldo Wolff in the middle of a country road stopped by the Formosan police.

And he remarked that during Pietragalla’s meeting with opposition legislators, it was denounced that the provincial executive arbitrarily separates babies from women in labor.

“The crimes that the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation learned through the provincial deputy, Enrique Ramírez, -and that, andbeing obliged, he omitted to denounce– They also constitute clear violations of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (Law 23,849), adopted by the United Nations General Assembly ”, they denounced from Together for Change.

Days ago, the authorities of the province of Formosa again targeted the media when they spoke of a “new media operation of a multimedia company in Buenos Aires.”

In this way, the Government of Gildo Insfrán minimized the complaint about a group of women of the Wichí ethnic group, pregnant and hiding in the mountains of the western province, for fear of carrying out compulsory isolation or undergoing compulsive caesarean sections.

“To date there have been no formal complaints about the treatment of pregnant women, so the Government of Formosa repudiates the media operation,” the provincial authorities warned in a statement.

However, this Monday Deputy Wolff took the initiative before the Justice, accompanied by his peers Fernando Iglesias placeholder image, Enrique Sahad, Adriana ruarte, Omar de marchi, Alvaro de Lamadrid, Pablo Torello, Jorge Enriquez, Maria Carla Picolomini Y Hector Antonio Stefani.

JPE