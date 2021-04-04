In the middle of the second wave of coronavirus in the country, this Sunday the return of the mini-holidays of Easter begins. To meet this seasonal demand, as of today the Government of Buenos Aires once again enables the Costa Salguero testing center, where saliva or antigen tests are performed on travelers entering the City. It will work for four days.

In addition, the capacity of the La Rural center was expanded. Between both venues, there will be 4,500 to 11,500 daily tests for tourists.

During the summer, the operation had eight active centers. But later, only those of La Rural, Jorge Newbery Airport and the Dellepiane bus terminal remained, which receives long-distance services because Retiro is closed.

So now it was decided re-enable Costa Salguero, which from this Sunday until Thursday April 8, inclusive, will be open from 8 to 20. Then it will close again.

The test is intended for residents of the City over 12 years of age who re-enter after a trip more than 150 kilometers away, lasting 4 days or more. Tourists who arrive from locations more than 150 kilometers away must also do so to stay at least one day on Buenos Aires soil..

Since the initiative to test porteños who return from a trip or tourists who visit the City was implemented, on December 8 of last year, tests have been carried out on 905,148 tourists and residents who returned from their vacations to the City. Of the total, 16,314 were positive with a positivity rate in the last 7 days of 3.95%. The peak of tests was 20,435 at the end of January, on a day when 401 positives were identified.

Tests at the Dellepiane bus station. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

Both Costa Salguero and La Rural work for those who come to the City by car. Therefore, you can attend and do the entire procedure without getting out of the vehicle. There is also pedestrian attention. Those who arrive by plane or bus can have the swab done at Aeroparque or at the Dellepiane terminal.

How does it work

Those who must take the test have to take a turn at the City Government website. Appointments are assigned according to the place and times chosen, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Except in the first days, when there were long lines at the Convention Center and delays in other places, then the procedures were oiled and the whole process takes no more than between 10 and 20 minutes.

Holy week: we are going to enable Costa Salguero for tourism testing and expand La Rural’s capacity. We will go from 4,500 to 11,500 daily tests exclusively for tourism in both venues. – Felipe Miguel (@FelipeMiguelBA) March 30, 2021

The results are reported between 12 and 24 hours after performing the test. You can consult the WhatsApp of the City (+54911) 5050-0147, entering the ID of the person tested, who is asked for the mobile phone number.

In case of being positive, Health personnel communicates it through a telephone call to transmit the procedure of isolation and necessary care. For those people who have nowhere to isolate themselves, accommodation is available in hotels in the City.

Although testing is mandatory and the isolation decree provides sanctions for those who do not do it, the Buenos Aires government decided in December not to apply penalties to those who do not go through the testing centers.

NS