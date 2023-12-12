Starting this Tuesday, December 12, Renfe will prohibit the access of electric scooters on all passenger trains, both Cercanías and Regional as well as High Speed ​​and Long Distance trains (AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Avant, Euromed and Intercity).

This prohibition is based on the dangerous situation generated by battery fires that have been recorded in some public transport (due to manipulation of the battery, damage due to impact, passage of time or use of different chargers).

This measure not only affects electric scooters, but also unicycles or any other electric or battery-powered personal mobility device, with the exception of vehicles for people with reduced mobility and electric bicycles.

Renfe defends that this measure has been adopted based on public health and passenger safety criteria and is similar to others produced in different cities in Spain and Europe.

Seville was the first city, in 2021, to prevent travelers from entering the Metro with their electric scooters during rush hour on weekdays.

Last February, Catalonia prohibited both access to vehicles and to the public transport infrastructure (stations and platforms), after the explosion of a scooter in the Railway service of the Generalitat of Catalonia (FGC) in November 2022.

Likewise, since last November 4, the access of electric scooters to public transport facilities and vehicles in the Community of Madrid whose management is the responsibility of the Regional Transport Consortium (for example in the metro or buses) has been prohibited.

In other countries, some railway operators in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as the London or Hamburg Metro, have also banned the access of electric scooters to their trains.

Once the measure comes into force, Renfe may force a traveler to leave the train if they are carrying an object, luggage or vehicle that represents a risk to the safety and proper functioning of transport, or to the safety of other travelers.

At Cercanías stations managed by Renfe, the ban will be reported if a traveler with an electric scooter is detected, and random inspections may also be carried out with inspectors and security agents.