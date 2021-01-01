The beginning of the year 2021 is going to be very special for India in many respects. From January 1, India is once again set to become a temporary member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In the year 2020, the way India has faced China’s challenge on the Himalayas, the eyes of the world are focused on India. China, which troubled many countries with its aggression, had tried to raise the issue of Kashmir by supporting Pakistan in the UNSC. In such a situation, this two-year membership can prove to be a big opportunity for India.China has greatly strengthened its position in the United Nations. Not only has it increased its contribution to the budget, but its officials have also reached the top positions of many of its organizations. In such a situation, the timing of India’s UNSC membership becomes even more important. To face China, which has become a major threat along with its neighbors, India will have to capitalize on this opportunity very thoughtfully. India, who has taken tough decisions against China on the economic front, will have to show the same attitude on the international stage as well.

Dragon with pakistan

India needs to take care of its strategic and political interests at the center of decisions related to the Council. China has been trying to help Pakistan by raising the issue of Kashmir against India, but India can also target its dictatorial steps against Hong Kong and Taiwan. Although India has refrained from casting its vote on important issues, experts believe that this strategy will not be resorted to for long.

Important issues for India

India’s temporary membership will strengthen India’s position on issues such as cross-border terrorism, terrorism funding, money laundering, Kashmir. India will sit on the council with five permanent members China, France, Russia, Britain and the US and temporary members Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent, Tunisia and Vietnam, apart from Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico. India will assume the responsibility of the post of President of the 15-nation powerful council in August 2021. Each member country in turn presides over the council for one month.

What is the United Nations Security Council?

The United Nations Security Council is one of the 6 major parts of the United Nations. Its main task is to ensure peace and security around the world, besides adding new members to the United Nations and work related to changes in its charter is also part of the work of the Security Council. This council also sends peace missions to countries around the world and if there is a need for military action in any part of the world, then the Security Council also implements it through resolution.

(Inputs: Economic Times)