From today in France the vaccination pass has officially entered into force, largely replacing the health one and paving the way for the next removal of the current restrictions in daily life, despite a record number of Omicron variant infections.

“The vaccination pass will be required in almost all places where the health pass was already necessary” sums up the official website Vie Publique. From today in France the equivalent of the Italian Green Pass is therefore required to access bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, theaters, gyms, show halls, fairs, large shopping centers and inter-regional transport such as airplanes, trains and buses.

“The professionals who work in these places and provide these services are also involved and will therefore have the obligation to get vaccinated” underlines the same source. The vaccination pass is issued to French people aged 16 and over who have completed the vaccination process, i.e. the basic vaccination – of one or two doses – and a booster within 7 months of the last injection, which will become 4 months starting from 15. February.

From today even minors over 12 years old will be able to book for the booster which, however, is not mandatory. The health pass – issued on the basis of a rapid or molecular test – will be sufficient for visits to hospitals, nursing homes for the elderly and other socio-health institutions. Today in France 20% of the population does not have a complete vaccination scheme and 800,000 citizens risk having their pass deactivated on Saturday 29 January due to failure to recall with the booster. The exception to these rules, at the moment, are the overseas territories where the vaccination rate of residents is still very low, which is why only the health pass remains in force. Meanwhile, the newspaper Le Monde underlines that, on the basis of the Our World in Data website, France is the European country with the highest number of daily infections, of which 96% is caused by the Omicron variant. According to scientists and specialists, the resurgence of cases in France is to be attributed to the strong contagiousness of Omicron, the absence of effective prevention measures in schools and the failure to comply with some restrictions that have facilitated the circulation of the virus. Between 27 December and 20 January, the country recorded an average of 337,446 daily cases, followed by Italy, in second place with 180,373 positives, while the United Kingdom and Germany are far away, with 90/92 thousand daily infections.

Great Britain

New rules also in the United Kingdom where travelers vaccinated against covid will no longer have to undergo a test when they enter Great Britain. The measure, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was confirmed by Transport Minister Grant Shapps, who specified in parliament the entry into force of the new rules starting from 11 February.

United States

Anthony Fauci is cautiously optimistic that the Omicron wave is peaking in the United States and that cases may drop to manageable levels in the coming weeks and months.

“What we hope – he told ABC – is that as we enter the next few weeks or months we will see the level of infection throughout the country drop below what I call the control area.”

This would not mean eradicating the covid: the cases will continue, explained Fauci, specifying however that “they would not upset society. This is the best case scenario ».

Similar to the rapid increase and equally rapid decline in Omicron cases in South Africa and Great Britain, new infections in the US are now decreasing in the Northeast and parts of the Midwest.

“There are still some states in the south and in the western area where they continue to rise – continued the virologist – but if the model follows the trend of other places such as the north-east, I believe that we will begin to see a trend reversal in everything. the country”.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today discusses anti-Covid strategy with regional premieres, in the face of the new increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant, with 63,393 new infections in the last 24 hours compared to 34,145 a week ago. A meeting where it is planned to keep current restrictions in place and where other measures will be considered. In the field of PCR tests, the Federal Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, argues the need to grant priority access to certain categories, such as health professionals, given the capacity of laboratories to cope with the enormous demand brought about by the increase. of infections. We will also consider the opportunity to shorten the period following the disease during which the patient can be considered immune.

In Germany, the weekly incidence of Covid infections has risen: the Robert Koch Institut recorded 840.3 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday this indicator was 806.8). The new cases in the 24 hours were 63,393 and the deaths 28, data that are affected by the weekend effect. The rate of hospitalization in intensive care is 3.77 patients per 100 thousand inhabitants. Germany has so far been relatively lightly affected by the wave caused by the Omicron variant, which is gaining ground these days: the peak is expected for mid-February, when according to forecasts by the Minister of Health it could reach hundreds of thousands of new infections a day.

Poland

Over the weekend, record of covid infections in Poland, where 40,876 new cases were recorded. There are 193 deaths. In this country of almost 38 million inhabitants, 4.4 million infections and 104 thousand deaths have already been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to reports from the Pap news agency. Last week as many as 13 of the 17 members of the Medical Council resigned in protest against the government’s anticovid policies, deemed too lax and complacent towards the no vax world. No green pass is required in the country to access public places.

Spain

At the end of last week, Spain had notified 141,095 new Covid cases. The deaths added to the official calculation were 142 (in total, 91,741 deaths since the start of the pandemic). After the descent, the incidence over 14 days starts to rise again: it goes from 3,279 to 3,418 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The 7-day incidence continues to decrease, from 1,478 to 1,456 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. As regards the employment rates in hospitals, in ordinary wards it goes from 15.20% to 14.96%, while in intensive care from 23.30% to 23.25%.

Mexico

In Mexico, 49,906 new infections from Covid 19 and 331 deaths were recorded in the last weekend. In the past four days, the country has recorded the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic, which has so far resulted in a total of 302,721 deaths.

Vaccination is also mandatory for essential travelers entering the United States across land and sea borders from Canada and Mexico. This was announced by the Department of Homeland Security, which specified that the measure enters into force on January 22. The Biden administration had opened its borders to non-essential travelers from Canada and Mexico in early November as long as they were vaccinated. The same requirement will now also apply to essential travelers. American citizens and those with a permanent residence permit are exempt.

India

India recorded a rise in Covid-19 cases over the weekend, with 306,000 new positives and 439 deaths: this can be learned from the bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Cases started to rise again for the fifth consecutive day, with a positivity rate of 20.75 percent. Nearly 60 percent of Indian patients who lost their lives in the third wave of the pandemic were either unvaccinated or vaccinated with just a first dose. Also yesterday 270 thousand new doses of vaccine were administered, which have brought the total vaccinations carried out to date in the country to 1 billion 622 million, with 74 percent of the adult population already immunized with two doses. Sources from the Ministry of Health told the Ani news agency that, according to their forecasts, the third wave should begin to decline from February 15, both because the new infections have already stabilized in some metropolises and large states, and for the government effort to continue the vaccination campaign.

Japan

Japan is preparing to further tighten anti-Covid rules, putting most of the country in a ‘pre-emergency’ state. Tokyo Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced today following the massive spread of Omicron in the country, which is putting several essential services at risk, including schools and hospitals. The squeeze will be in effect until February 20 and will affect 18 other prefectures, including Hokkaido, Osaka and Kyoto. Similar measures had already been imposed in other provinces, including Tokyo, Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima. The limitations include, among other things, the closure of most of the restaurants by 9pm and restrictions on mass events. The official announcement of the rules, the premier added, will arrive tomorrow after a further consultation with the government’s committee of experts.

Argentina

In Argentina there have been 69,884 new cases of Covid-19 and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positives rises to 7,862,536. The figures mark a decrease compared to Saturday, when 98,146 new infections were reported.

China

Arrangements have been made for those entering China via Shanghai to be strictly monitored for seven days after the 14-day quarantine at designated hotels; this is what was announced today by the municipal anti-epidemic authority. Those for whom Shanghai is the place of destination or who reside there with a single person or family were asked instead to “not leave your home unless necessary” during the 7-day quarantine. The authority specified that others will be transferred to designated hotels for 7-day observation following the end of the 14-day quarantine. In addition to twice-daily temperature checks, travelers will be swabbed per second and on the seventh day of the observation week. The measures will be in effect from tomorrow until March 31st.