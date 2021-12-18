Inside One piece, Monkey D. Luffy and its nakama they have had many adventures. The work of Eiichiro Oda It is divided into several arcs, and each one of them includes various changes to the appearance of their characters, such as Nami Y Robin.

They always like to be dressed in fashion. As expected, that happened over the course of the Arabasta Arch, when Luffy and company helped the princess Vivi.

Nami has changed a lot in appearance in One Piece

Nami decided to wear an oriental-inspired outfit, as is the style in the kingdom where the story takes place. It was not a very practical thing to do in the desert, but it did the job.

Nami She continued to wear this suit throughout that stage of the series, which consisted of a skirt, top and open blouse. All of the above was white in color, but had blue motifs. Something light enough to deal with the inclement heat.

Well, it is precisely in this way of dressing Nami that was inspired a cosplayer to recreate it. Only she added the touch of being next to an orange tree.

Who have followed One piece Over time they know that the so-called ‘thief cat’ has a great fondness for orange trees. They not only remind him of his homeland, but also of his late mother and sister.

This cosplay sticks to her appearance in Arabasta

CarryKey is responsible for this cosplay. In addition to the suit he wears and the orange tree by his side, he respected the hairstyle of the navigator of Monkey D. Luffy. In those years it was shorter than today, but always orange.

It was after the time jump into the series that her appearance changed to her current form. Now she usually wears long hair. But again it remains fashionable.

At the current stage of history, the Wano Country Arc, Nami He has already changed his suit more than once. The one he wears now is a kind of light armor and may be the last one he uses in this part of the manga.

Although with Ode nothing can be ruled out. We will have to see how it goes in the newest episodes of One piece, where she is haunted by Ulti and all because of the indiscretion of Usopp, who again ‘talked about more’ getting both of them in trouble.

