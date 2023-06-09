Dubai (Union)

Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, “Dubai Culture”, inaugurated the “From – To” exhibition, which is organized by “Dubai Culture” in the Al-Safa Library for Art and Design, and continues until June 30, during which the authority celebrates the talents and creativity of its employees in the fields of Graphic arts and photography, digital and multimedia art, jewelry design, fiber art, sculpture and crafts, ceramics, printmaking and more. The exhibition, which included more than 90 works bearing the fingerprints of about 47 employees, comes within the framework of the Authority’s keenness to enhance the climate of creativity in Dubai, and to encourage the talents of pioneers and emerging talents.

During her visit, in which she was accompanied by the executive directors of the authority, Hala Badri praised the collection of artistic and creative works included in the exhibition, through which “Dubai Culture” expresses its endeavors aimed at empowering the culture and arts sector in Dubai and enriching its creative scene, noting that the exhibition “From – to » It represents a window on the unique art scene in Dubai, and she noted that all the art pieces reflect the distinctive creative energies enjoyed by members of the “Dubai Culture” family, and represent exceptional and inspiring experiences that contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a destination for creators, pointing out that the exhibition aims to introduce With a group of leading and emerging talents, and enabling them to present their productions to different segments of society.

wide selection

The “From – To” exhibition witnessed the presentation of a wide variety of works through which the authority’s employees expressed their artistic visions and orientations and their ability to present ideas inspired by the heritage and the local social environment, and reflect their view of Dubai as a global cultural and artistic center, and a preferred destination for living, work and entertainment, among them A video titled “The Desert”, in which Khalil Abdel Wahed depicts the beauty of the desert landscape in Dubai, and reflects the vital aspects of the local desert environment, while Ahmed Al Kiswani presented his digital artwork “Journeys of the Soul”, in which he expresses the beauty, richness and complexity of life, and the contradictory emotions it contains. And qualitative challenges, opportunities and leaps, calling through it to appreciate and celebrate human moments, while Fatima Al-Budoor presented a series of printed pictures titled “Hide and Seek”, through which it symbolizes the ability of man to leave his traces in all the places in which he is.

Muhammad Al-Kaabi presented a “special notebook” inspired by the history of the Hatta region and its natural environment, and was designed in a professional manner to meet the requirements of adventure and travel lovers, as the notebook includes a lot of information and pictures of the Hatta region. Sarah Ahly presented a series of black and white photographs titled “From the Heart of Al Fahidi”, highlighting the charm of the “Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood” and the symbolism it carries that reflects the beauty of old Dubai. Flexibility and agility. Latifa Al Shamsi and Amal Al Abdouli presented a variety of jewelry designs.

aesthetics of places

Under the title “Aesthetics”, Aseel Awad appeared in a series of photographs documenting the aesthetics of public places. Ohoud Al Saadi also presented a series of photographs highlighting the masterpieces of nature in Dubai. On the other hand, Muhammad Musharib presented his work “Beginning”, which is a series of illustrated works that reflect the ability of the human mind. On the formation of images that express aspirations and ideas that help a person determine his paths and enable him to proceed in the path of achieving his goals and dreams. New and distinctive shape.

The exhibition also included a wide variety of works inspired by traditional crafts, such as: talli, burqa qard, and sword wicks, with the aim of exploring the ability of these crafts to keep pace with current development, in addition to various sculptures that reflect the methods of dealing with clay and ceramics and transforming them into attractive works of art.

