03/03/2025



Updated at 07: 45h.





Hollywood celebrated this morning the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards that crowned ‘Anora’ as the best film. Before, as usual in the awards, the celebrities posed on the red carpet of the Dolby Theater. The women did it with haute couture dresses, and the men chose, mostly, the classic tuxedo. But some dared to wear different looks: Colman Domingo He opted for a red cross jacket, Andrew Garfield He was one of the most elegant with a set in brown and Timothée Chalamet He wanted to challenge luck (he did not fall on his side) with a yellow set. We review the most elegant men of the Red Carpet of the Oscar 2025 Awards