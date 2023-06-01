Viral on TikTok. The life of a young man from Piura took a 360 degree turn. It turns out that he was hired by the group The Only Tropical, a dream come true. This is José Antonio Flores Antón, who posted videos on said social network and performed iconic cumbia songs, especially Armonía 10. Who would have thought that these clips would help him achieve fame and be part of such an important orchestra?

How were the beginnings of José Antonio Flores?

The young artist demonstrated his singing skills from a very young age. He never stopped fighting and saw the TikTok network as a good window to demonstrate his talent. Little by little, the followers were arriving. So much so that his latest video has 271,000 views.

How did you come to be hired by La Única Tropical?

The boy was gaining several followers with each of his videos, since his interpretation is unique. Thus, users encouraged him to keep fighting for his dreams of becoming a professional singer. “I hope to see you succeed”, “A lot of talent”, “You sing beautifully, achieve your dreams”, “Why don’t you go to ‘Yo Soy’?”, were some comments from his followers.

Young tiktoker was presented by orchestra. Photo: The Only Tropical

After going viral on TikTok, the opportunity came. The Only Tropical, Piura orchestra, began a casting in search of a new voice and José Flores was the winner.

“This is all thanks to you. Thank you for your support,” said the young artist to TikTok users.

In this way, the young tiktoker was officially presented as a member of La Única Tropical last Sunday, May 28. He made his debut: before hundreds of attendees, he started his musical career. The public burst into applause, since his talent is undoubted.

“You won the casting, what a thrill!”, “Dreams come true”, “What a beautiful voice!”, “I celebrated as if it were a goal from Peru, very good”, “It’s your chance to give it your all. Never lose that humility ”, indicated users on said platform.

When was La Única Tropical formed and what are its successes?

The Unique Tropical is a Peruvian orchestra that was formed in Sechura, Piura, in 1998. It stands out for its interpretations of cumbia. His main hits are “Cuál adiós”, “Si esta casa hablara”, “Neither with you nor without you”, “Llorarás”, among others.

La Única Tropical celebrated its 24th anniversary with a concert in El Huaralino

The members ofThe Only TropicalThey made their main presentation for their 24th birthday in September 2022, at El Huaralino Internacional de Los Olivos. The event brought together the public from the capital.

northern cumbia

La Única Tropical forms one of the most recognized groups in the world of northern cumbia in Peru. Together with this orchestra, groups from Piura stand out such as Harmony 10, Agua Marina, Group 5, The Karibeños of Guadalupe, The Cantaritos de Oro, among others.

