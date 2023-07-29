Are we fatal? It is possible that we are fatal. The hangover of the pandemic, the precariousness of wages, the return to the office after trying the honeys of teleworking, impossible rents, inflation or the lack of time for a life outside the world of work are not exactly the ingredients for an existence full and happy. Faced with this, we can resort to self-help books, essential oils and lavender-scented candles or we can go for a walk in the countryside, but we can also go into a room and destroy everything with a huge hammer, which perhaps is what the body asks of us after the twelfth message from working after hours, or checking how much that kilo of tomatoes has cost. And when we say everything, we mean everything: computer monitors, screens, keyboards, tables, chairs, lamps, plates and glasses. All.

“This comes from before the pandemic, but perhaps the pandemic has accentuated it: people need to release stress, but in their day-to-day lives they don’t have time to stop and manage everything that causes them that stress,” he explains on the other side of the Sandra Bueno, account manager for the event organization company Kiwe Events. In his company, they offer different activities aimed at work teams that range from gastronomic experiences —such as cooking courses or wine tastings— or training activities —classes to learn to speak in public— to more playful activities such as gymkhanas or escape room. For some time, they include in their catalog something called destruction therapy: “It is an activity in which, basically, people destroy things”.

They are in charge of managing both the space and the objects and, later, the participants in this activity enter a room one by one, protected by a helmet and glasses, to break everything they find: “At first they enter something inhibited, until you tell them yes, they can break everything, and then they come up.” Sandra Bueno explains that it was her clients who began to demand this activity; “possibly, because they saw it on television or read about it in a report in the United States.” Now, many people call them, sometimes single people, couples or groups of friends, to prove it: “We are focused on business groups of 15 people or more, so that it is profitable for us due to logistics. If we did it individually, we would have to put an exorbitant price”.

In the Anglo-Saxon market they were baptized as rage rooms or rooms of rage, but the first room to break things was born in Tokyo in 2008, according to its own creators, as a way to alleviate the anguish related to the economic crisis: “Breaking something, as we all know from experience, is something extremely liberating and helps to lower accumulated anger. We hope to become the new way for businessmen and women to release their stress”, commented Katsuya Hara, one of the founders of The Venting Place space, in an interview with the British media. The Telegraph. “Everything is a recession here and a recession there,” an enthusiast of the new space declared to the same outlet, “I was feeling stressed and looking for a way to get rid of that stress when I was lucky enough to find this place.” For just over a euro, at The Venting Place you could smash a small cup; for 6.35 euros, you had for a large plate.

In 2016, a report in the magazine Vice warned about the proliferation of this type of space in the United States. “The anxieties that lead people to visit these spaces are universal: sentimental dramas, work stress and family problems,” they quoted in the piece, “but, according to the owners of these places, a new stress factor is leading people to to the rooms of rage: politics”. That was the year of presidential elections in the United States, which culminated in the victory of Donald Trump. Two years later, in 2018, he opened a store in Madrid with similar characteristics: the hack. The fun here consists of throwing axes at a target while enjoying a drink or soft drink. Its founder, Vincent Benac, a Frenchman living in Spain, was clear that this was a business that could proliferate in our country: “There are more escape room in Madrid and Barcelona than in France and England combined”, he comments to this newspaper.

Today, there are three El hachazo venues in the city of Madrid, one in Valencia and one in Murcia: “When we started we were the only ones in Spain, people came from all over the country to throw axes,” explains its founder. Regarding the user experience, he is clear: “People come to have a good time. And everyone talks to me about the need to vent anger or release stress. Undoubtedly, people tend to leave much better than they have entered.

“These plans say several things about us as a society,” she explains when questioned on this matter. Violet Alcocer, the clinical psychologist and director of the Hortaleza 73 center in Madrid: “She talks about the normalization of dysfunctional emotional coping strategies, which amounts to a failure in the emotional education of the population and, especially, a failure of policies and the resources that are supposed to offer people alternatives and effective strategies to manage difficult emotions such as anger, rage or frustration”. It is no coincidence that these types of rooms have emerged in times of crisis and are often advertised in therapeutic language.

“Anger or rage are emotions that are activated when we feel threatened, made invisible, violated, subjugated or abused, and in our society this type of situation abounds, both on an individual level, on a day-to-day basis, and on a structural level” adds the psychologist. Alcocer points out that many people are unaware of the factors that are leading them to feel this way, so they experience emotions and feel the urge to get rid of them, but without having identified what their triggers are. This mental health specialist considers that it is “perverse” to offer the discharge of anger as an object of consumption: “It is very cheap for the system to violate its individuals if it is enough to let them break up a room so that they can regulate themselves temporarily, without really asking what It is what is wrong, what has led them to that need”.

Alcocer understands why these activities can be, as so many participants warn at the end of them, certainly liberating: “These activities help to let go, but they are not strictly therapeutic because they do not offer an adequate emotional management model. Anger, anger, frustration or fear… are primary emotions that kidnap our primitive brain and invite us to act without thinking, often from aggressiveness”. Faced with this, the proper and healthy way to process these emotional states would be to activate the cerebral cortex, which, according to the psychologist, is the most appropriate part of our brain: “We can do this by putting words to what happens to us, identifying the elements that provoke us, talking about it and looking for action plans that really help us deal with that emotional state in a healthy way”. And vandalizing things once a month doesn’t count as an ideal action plan. Or, maybe yes, but after a therapy session.