When Avast Software was founded thirty years ago, the computer viruses that the company sought to combat were still being spread from one computer to another on floppy disks. In 1988, Pavel Baudis managed to exorcise the Vienna virus from one of those media, and in 1991, he formed the company together with its co-founder, Eduard Kučera. If the plan for that primal malicious program had been to colonize the world’s computers, the task might have extended to this day.

Without the internet, the floppy disk needed to travel on the shoulders of humans to spread its pathogens. “Before a virus took months to get from Australia to Spain. Now he travels instantly, ”explains Ondrej Vlcek, CEO of the Czech company, by video call. Today its cyber defense tool has 435 million active users, 12.6% of the market share and it is the second largest vendor on the market, behind only Symantec (Norton).

In the succession of contrasts that is the history of Avast and cybersecurity in general, the case of the executive is no exception. The current leader of the company came to Alwil Software – as it was called until 2010 – in 1995 for a summer internship. Vlcek was 18 years old at the time, he was studying Mathematics first at the Technical University of Prague and wanted to earn some money. Avast was a crumb of what it is now: where about 2,000 people work today, no more than six were working. “I continued to collaborate with them during my studies. It was a good source of income for a poor student. When I finished, I joined full time, ”he sums up. Then he went through the technology department, headed the consumer division and in 2019 reached his current position.

At the dawn of the industry, with companies such as Symantec or McAfee also taking their first steps, the situation was relatively calm. During the summer of their first practices, Vlcek recalls, they discovered six new virus variants. On average, three a month. The expansion of the internet made it possible to go from floppy disk to a computer worm capable of spreading in a fraction of a second: “Now we are seeing 200,000 a day.” This unbridled proliferation also contributes to the intervention of the computers themselves in the creation of new threats based on constant mutations of existing viruses. The intentions have also changed: mere shows of force have given way to a criminal industry whose engine is economic profit.

In cybersecurity, says the executive, each year is worse than the previous one. But the norm is truer than ever since March 2020, both in the number of attacks and in their sophistication. “Europe began to close due to the pandemic on March 13. Literally the next day we started to find models of phishing – Impersonation attempts – on fake web pages that promised more information. The click-through rate on those links was through the roof, ”Vlcek recalls. Even contact tracing systems became cannon fodder. “We saw more than a thousand fake applications that managed to reach the stores and launch malicious actions on the devices.”

And yet, computer viruses are only part of the problem that keeps Avast’s business alive thirty years later. “Before, the only thing that mattered was safety. They were the good guys against the bad guys. It was easy. Now the world is much more complex ”, reasons the expert. Parallel headaches have sprung up on the front, notably protecting user privacy and the need to decide where the red line is when it comes to collecting data. “Personally, I think it is a problem. I do not believe that the business models of the internet as they are today are sustainable, especially in the case of companies like Facebook. Something has to change ”.

In the eye of the hurricane

Avast hit the red line a little over a year ago, when journalists from specialized publications revealed that the company was collecting data from its users – which could also allow them to be identified – and selling it to third parties through an independent division of the company called Jumpshot. The project, born in 2015 as an exploration of possible alternative business avenues to security, died in the hangover of the revelations, after Vlcek and the board of directors decided to cease data collection and Jumpshot activities.

The executive explains that in the months prior to the scandal and shortly after his appointment as CEO, work was already underway on the disconnection of that project, a third of which had been sold. “But we opted to close it directly to the pressure we receive from users,” he recalls. “It was a difficult decision because we had to let 200 people go, but I think it was the right thing to do.”

After the storm, Avast has continued trying to amend its actions by creating services such as BreachGuard, which notifies its users in case their data appears in a leak and allows them to remove their information from the databases of the companies that are dedicated to this business legally. Vlcek’s commitment is that “something like what happened with Jumpshot will never happen again.” Less than two months after the project closed, the pandemic broke out.

How are the next three decades presented? “Thirty years are long in technology, but I think the privacy problem will continue to get worse before it starts to improve,” says the manager. From his point of view, there are about five years ahead that will require product changes, public pressure and more voices pointing out existing problems and forcing current models to change: “We are determined to have a role in that.”

