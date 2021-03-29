Nails last minute discomfort in one knee, as explained from Espanyol, they did miss the visit of Logroñés RCDE Stadium (4-0). And one A mere technical decision left him on the bench last Friday against Castellón. “Okay, he has trained well during the week, but it is true that we came from a good game the other day,” Vicente Moreno justified himself before the game, on Gol’s microphones. Raúl de Tomás, who in Castalia ended up playing 45 minutes and participating in the final 1-3, has all the ballots to regain ownership in front of Fuenlabrada.

eleven

At five in the afternoon and again in Cornellà-El Prat, where he scored for the last time on February 20 against Sabadell, it can occur On Maundy Thursday of the ‘top scorer’ from Espanyol, who this season had chained two rounds as a substitute –The third and fourth, against Oviedo, where he entered and scored two goals, and Sabadell– but not three consecutive games without starting. It had happened to him in the rugged final stretch of last season, when his knee began to give him problems. Then, he went from being substituted against Alavés to missing the clashes against Getafe and Levante – when the relegation was virtually certified – and back to the bench with Betis as a rival.

“With Raúl you have to have peace of mind. He is a player who has been very important to us before last week, who continues to be and will be sure in the final part”, He assured on Friday Brown, who against Logroñés and Castellón counted for the tip of the attack with Nany Landry Dimata, author of a goal and many other intangibles, but who in all probability will recover his top scorer against Fuenlabrada, with 16 goals, as well as two assists.