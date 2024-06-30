From Thomas Luciani to Raffaele Sollecito, when “You want to be an American” ends in tragedy

Thomas Christopher, 16 years old, from Roscianoa small village in the province of Pescara, with just over 4000 inhabitants (2023 census), was found to Pescarain a pool of blood in Baden-Powell Park, a particularly significant name in this incredible tragedy. Robert Baden-Powell, was a British general, educator and writer, founder, in 1907, of the world scouting movement, a school for believers or atheists, a master in teaching techniques and activities to survive in the most difficult conditions. If he had been a scout, sixteen-year-old Thomas would still be among us, given the total incompatibility between the life of a scout and that of a drug addict.



The people of Abruzzo, considered in the past “strong and gentle”, are now famous for this painful news: the children of the Pescara wealthy who could spend their “pocket money” on cultural enrichment, squander it on buying and selling drugs, on getting involved in vice and in labyrinths that end, as in the case of Thomas, in an absurd death. In fact, it can be predicted that the investigations just begun, for the brutal, incredible murder of Thomas, will lead to “discovering” that the two drug-crazed sixteen-year-olds, authors of the incredible murder, “worked” at a higher level in drug dealing. drug. Once they bought “the stuff” from higher level dealers, they resold it at a higher price to lower level guys like Thomas. If they then difficulty in regularizing the payment, the snub is considered a serious lack of respectto be punished also to set an example to others, so that punctuality in payments is not joked about.

The absurdly dramatic ending of the insult done by the sixteen-year-old Thomas to his peer is therefore due to the drugs taken by the drug dealer peer who makes him live in the famous world of “highs”, to the mentality of the gang leader of the stabber with 15 stabs and to the absolute ignorance for which, to give blind stabs, as in the famous crime of Perugia, involves a very high risk of murder even with a single stab. Imagine with the 15 stabs of the gang leader, reinforced by another 10, by the aspiring vice-gang leader, given “in solidarity” with the leader. Thus “the lesson” to Thomas, has certainly served as a warning to others. The underworld, the plague of drug use rampant among young people, exists in all nations. Statistics on a global basis (UN, in the world 300 million consume drugs and 500 thousand die from them) show a continuous increase in drug use and that use is greater in more advanced (and richer) countries.

Thomas Christopher, 16, from Rosciano: You want to be an American

Wearing socks with a crest

In a cup with a raised visor

The bell rings for Tuledo

Like a handsome guy, let me watch you…

Renato Carosone’s song from 1956 was increasingly more American-style ahead of its timeeffectively photographing a young man who had even been given an American name. And who also thanks to this originality, wanted to get noticed and dressed up like a tough guy (Treccani: Bravaccio, Camorrista feared by all as a dangerous g., brazen and arrogant person: to speak, to behave like a tough guy, like a tough guy. To behave like a tough guy: bold, daring: to present oneself with a tough air[personwhodemonstratesboldnesswhobehaveswitharrogance:arrogantfopbossbullyboasterbraggartboasteroverbearingshow-offimpudentswaggeringboasterswaggering)[personachedimostrasfrontatezzachesicomportaconarroganza:arrogantebellimbustobossbullofanfaronegradassomillantatoreprepotentesbruffonesfrontatosmargiassospacconespavaldo)

Unfortunately, his arrogance in not immediately paying off the debt of 250 euros clashed with the bestiality of crazy drug addicts, like in the most brutal American gangster films. This tragedy will temporarily (?) put the gang’s “commercial” activities in difficulty. How will they earn? Given the success of the European policy of the new MP Salis (occupation of other people’s uninhabited homes), they could apply the same logic for money in the bank. Just as uninhabited houses could be sold, therefore being useful to the owners, so the money in the bank could be used by account holders. But, since at the moment they are not and lie unused, the American-style neo-gangsters could take them, preferably at night.

You want to be Americanalso fits well with Raffaele Sollecito’s first version, the one in Meredith’s house, out of his mind on drugs and drunk on sex with an American, famous for having casual sex. The one who, after initially telling a lot of bullshit, changed his mind after about ten days and said publicly “Amanda made me say a lot of bullshit…”. Even in the Perugia crime, the real trigger was the disappearance of 300 euros: the rent to be paid for a month, set aside by Meredith, untraceable on the night of November 1, 2007 and with only one possible thief… . There, a single stab wound given at random was enough, by one of the lovers, acquitted for not having committed the crime. A southerner who was a regular knife carrier.