As of this Sunday, circulating through the City of Buenos Aires is more charge: the subway ticket goes from $ 25.5 to $ 30 and the tolls of the Buenos Aires highways have an increase of 25%. As for the Premetro, it goes from $ 9.10 to $ 10.70.

From Metrovías they indicated that the discount for frequent passengers provided by the SUBE Network will continue in force.

This implies ddiscounts between 20% and 40% to those who exceed 20, 30 or 40 monthly trips.

Increase in tolls

After two years without increases in the tolls of the Buenos Aires highways, 2021 came with two almost consecutive increases. In January there was one of 55% and now another of 25%, which brings the increases in the first four months of the year to 80%.

The increase will cover the 25 de Mayo, Perito Moreno, Illia and Alberti highways and the Paseo del Bajo.

The rate table for automobiles will be as follows: during peak hours, on the 25 de Mayo and Perito Moreno highways, the cost will go from $ 118.58 to $ 148.22. At the Illia, the jump will be from $ 48.83 to $ 61.03. At the Alberti toll it is increased from $ 33.48 to $ 41.85.

As of this Sunday there will be a 25% increase in the Buenos Aires highways.

Peak hours are Monday through Friday from 7am to 11am and from 4pm to 8pm, both ways. And on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 11 to 15 towards Province and from 17 to 21 towards the center.

In non-peak time slots, you will have to pay $ 104.63 on the 25 de Mayo and Perito Moreno highways; 43.59 in the Illia, and $ 33.13 in the Alberti toll.

AFG