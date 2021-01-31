The residents and merchants of the City who contracted debts for ABL and Patents from January 2019 until October of last year will be able to access a moratorium on Monday to catch up with payments.

The payment plan covers debts of up to $ 1,500,000, without financing interest.

The deadline to register is until June 30. But those who do it in the first 45 days, before March 15, will have the most important incentive, because They can pay in 6 installments and they will remove 100% of the interest.

Then, the forgiveness of interest will depend on the amount of installments that are requested and the date on which the moratorium is entered.

The payment plan targets people who were unable to comply with taxes due to the crisis unleashed by the pandemic. Photo Pedro Lázaro Fernández

On the other hand, as of March 1, taxpayers who could not comply with their payment plan during 2020 will have the possibility of rehabilitating it with the same previous conditions.

To join and find more information, go to www.agip.gob.ar.

As reported by the Government Administration of Public Revenue (AGIP), the plan will be in force “to accompany those taxpayers who during 2020 have been willing to pay but who, due to the difficult situation experienced throughout this period, have not been able to comply with their tax obligations”.

Is that the pandemic hit hard the Buenos Aires tax collection, which fell by 18%, especially in the second semester.

For this reason, last year a 62% delay in the payment of Patents, and 50% in that of ABL was registered.