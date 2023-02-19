What if you find your own stolen items on Marktplaats a day later? What are you doing then? Journalist Mandy de Jong puts it to the test and comes across a lucrative trade in panniers from the popular Ortlieb brand. She confronts the seller. This is her story.

Panniers gone. Just in broad daylight and right in front of the entrance of an office building on Roombeek. Dog cheeky, that’s it. After my indignation about the theft, perspective follows. Oh well, they’re just panniers. Luckily my bike is still there. Still, I’m curious: who does something like that? That same evening I therefore roam Marktplaats and the next day it is already hit.

At least, I think so. Marie from Enschede offers exactly the same popular and pricey panniers from the Ortlieb brand here. Are these indeed my panniers? And can I buy them back? I decide to try and send Marie a message. I ask what she wants for the bags and whether she has a receipt for the warranty. The start of a special negotiation.