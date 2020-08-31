Indira joined Congress in 1969 and became a minister Pranab Mukherjee, who came in contact with Indira Gandhi during the election of West Midnapore in 1969, was made a part of the Congress by Indira Gandhi. After this, in the year of 1982, Pranab Mukherjee was made Finance Minister in the Congress Party government.

Pranab became Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission in 1991 An incident in Pranab Mukherjee’s political journey was also that he found himself marginalized in Rajiv Gandhi’s government and formed his new party. However, Pranab became the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission in 1991 after Narasimha Rao became active.

In 2004, Pranab did not become PM, a troublesome minister When the era of UPA government came in 2004, Pranab Mukherjee’s name rose to the post of PM. However, later he became the senior-most minister in Manmohan Singh’s government. During this time he handled important departments like Finance, Foreign and Defense. Apart from this, he played a major role in coordinating with the coalition parties and resolving the crisis on the government.

Responsibility for the post of 13th President Pranab Mukherjee, a minister in the government, was appointed the President of the country in 2012. During his tenure, he witnessed many major decisions. He saw the Congress exit from power and the formation of the Modi government during his work. Pranab Mukherjee administered the oath to PM Modi in 2014 during the formation of the NDA government. Apart from this, he dismissed mercy petitions of terrorists like Afzal Guru, Ajmal Aamir Kasab and Yakub Menon and led them all to the gallows.

Had participated in the program of the Sangh In June of 2018, Pranab Mukherjee participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh program. This incident was also considered important because Pranab Mukherjee was the first leader of the core group of Congress who broke all concessions and accepted his life in the RSS program.

Adornment in the form of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee was also awarded the highest civilian honor of the country by the Narendra Modi government. It was a very special moment that in the Rashtrapati Bhavan where he stayed as President, he was given the greatest honor of the country.

The President of India and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday after a long illness. Pranab Mukherjee became a Golokwasi on Monday despite being treated at an army hospital in Delhi. The life of Pranab Mukherjee, who traveled from a general Congress worker to the country’s presidency, witnessed all the major events. While Pranab Mukherjee saw all the Prime Ministers during his lifetime, he also played a big role in making and breaking all the equations of politics.