From the West Bank… a Palestinian infiltration into an Israeli settlement

This operation came as Israel escalated an unprecedented bombing of the Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of nearly 700 Palestinians and caused widespread destruction in many residential buildings.

Meanwhile, clashes are still ongoing in towns in what is known as the Gaza envelope between Hamas militants and the Israeli army.

Huge explosions rocked and flames escalated on Monday evening, as a result of the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip, on the third day of the outbreak of confrontations between Palestinian factions and Israel.

On Monday evening, Israeli fighter jets re-bombed the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City with new bombing.

Hebrew media pointed to what they called indications of an imminent military ground operation by Israeli forces in Gaza strip.