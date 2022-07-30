“I’m an F1 driver, I’m tired of talking about these topics”. So in France Max Verstappen he expressed his frustration at being constantly cornered by the media on the attitudes repeatedly condemned by the reigning world champion by his ‘fans’ who crowd the European circuits.

Harvey Cowana boy from the Czech Republic who is a Pro F1 Esport Driver, has in fact shared on Twitter a video depicting Max Verstappen fans intent on burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise, a ‘feat’ that went viral already on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix, weekend in which several cases of harassment occurred within the circuit and its surroundings.

In addition, at the Red Bull Ring, the exultation from Verstappen fans on the occasion of Lewis Hamilton’s exit from the track in qualifying was truly barbaric. A trend that does not seem destined precisely ‘to lower the tone‘despite the convictions that came practically to unified networks by all the exponents of the Circus, including Max Verstappen.

Here are the images ‘shot’ by Harvey Cowan that for sure they are not a good spot for F1, a sport that is experiencing a great surge in popularity also thanks to the Dutch driver, capable of moving tens of thousands of fans throughout Europe. A mass that, as such, becomes the protagonist of episodes to be condemned.

Max Verstappen fans burning Lewis Hamilton merch at the Hungarian GP just now pic.twitter.com/yZoQoGl7hp – Harvey (@ HarveyyC19) July 29, 2022