Money does not grow from trees” is a phrase often repeated by parents when their children ask them for a few euros for their whims. Said that, on the other hand, it is as real as life itself, as it is also true that the euros now also give life to flowers and plants. That does not mean, far from it, that planting 10 or 20 euro bills and watering them will multiply them like the miracle of the loaves and fishes. What can happen is that they break down and become useless, then they will indeed be used for that other life of money as fertilizer.

Currently, 29,500 million banknotes and 145,000 million coins pass from hand to hand and from wallet to wallet through the 20 countries that have the euro as their official currency. “The average life is about seven years,” replies Carlos González, head of the relationship with agents and manufacturers division of the Bank of Spain.

Truckloads with hundreds of boxes full of dirty, worn or torn banknotes arrive at the national banking supervisor every week. “The Eurosystem has well-established characteristics to remove these banknotes from circulation,” replies Beatriz García, deputy director of the Bank of Spain’s cash department. “They are inserted into a machine that is capable of examining 33 banknotes per second,” adds the spokeswoman.

A detailed analysis of 1,980 tickets per minute or 118,800 per hour. “You don’t have time to see them,” González replies, and of which the majority return to the monetary circuit and “18% are destroyed,” explains the deputy director of the Bank of Spain’s cash department.

However, this disposal at the agency’s facilities does not mean its final goodbye. “The rules are very clear, no bill can go to a landfill or be incinerated without energy use,” warns González. Precisely, use is the key.



Pieces of banknotes discarded in the Bank of Spain.



The banknotes that do not return to the wallets of European citizens become “waste and have to be of a specific size”, details the head of the relationship with agents and manufacturers division of the Spanish banking supervisor.

Cut into small pieces, these banknotes, which “are 83% cotton fibers and from this year will be totally sustainable”, leave the Bank of Spain facilities on their way to their new life.

The conversion of banknotes into compost is a solution widely used by other national banks. “Colombia uses them to regenerate its native forests and the United States Federal Reserve has also carried out tests,” explains the head of the relationship division with agents and manufacturers of the Spanish supervisor. “We also have some projects, but most of our waste is packaged for other industries to take advantage of the energy value of the banknotes,” he adds.

However, the circularity of European banknotes begins from their manufacture. The list of ingredients for community money is as follows: cotton fibers, aluminum polymers, ink and other substances. In percentage, cotton reigns since 80% of the euros, in banknote format, are cotton and “in the last series there has been an effort to make it sustainable,” González points out. “Let’s be clear, cotton is not grown to make euros,” he adds.

In the case of Spain, the banking supervisor has an agreement with the textile sector “to use discarded fibers and reuse them in monetary manufacturing,” details the head of the Bank of Spain’s relationship with agents and manufacturers division. In this 2023, Spain has gone from 80% sustainable cotton to 100% and “40% is fair trade.”