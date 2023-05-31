US presidential elections 2024: the DeSantis campaign “copy” Trump

Ron DeSantisgovernor of Florida, opens his campaign for the 2024 presidential race. From the pulpit in DesMoines, Iowa-where the primaries traditionally open-she presented the themes around which she is building her candidacy agenda. They have not gone unnoticed references, not at all veiled, to the “warhorses” of his opponent, Donald Trump.

Starting with the promise of “build a wall” on the southern border with Mexico, then continuing with the slogan chosen for the campaign which clearly follows the tycoon’s “Make America Great Again”, with the “updated” version in “Great American Comeback”. Of clear Trumpian inspiration it was also there‘attack that Governor DeSantis has aimed at China: “Let me be clear, it’s the Communist Party of China our primary threat internationally”. “Our great American comeback – he continued, warming the audience of about a thousand people according to reports – will begin with the send Joe Biden to the basement of his home in Delaware”.

Desantis, US presidential candidate 2024: “jab” at the outgoing government

DeSantis continued his rally criticizing the “failed policies” on crime, immigration, energy production and on the economy, including the cost of living, slavishly tracing the Republican “challenger”. And like the tycoon, the governor of Florida has also promised to make a clean sweep of the Washington bureaucracy.

