Kurt Angle in his latest post recounted the drama that his friend and former colleague Hulk Hogan, legend of Wrestling, is experiencing

Anything but reassuring and happy news for fans of Wrestling and in particular of one of the greatest exponents of this sport, that is Hulk Hogan. The living legend, as told by his former colleague and friend Kurt Angle, needs a cane to walk. Condition due to the numerous surgeries he underwent and to his career as a wrestler, which compromised him from the waist down.

Although the years go by for everyone, when does the decadence of those who in life have excellently played the role of idol of the masses and iconic character, always has a certain effect.

We have seen this in recent months, when such news has spread concerning movie stars such as Bruce Willis, who retired from his acting career due to theaphasia which has been affecting him for some time now.

Or even Jack Nicholson, legendary and award-winning actor, who according to some of his friends and acquaintances, for more than a year now he doesn’t leave the house anymore.

The problems that appear to have affected Hulk Hogan are more of a physical nature. There living legend of wrestlingone of those who have contributed most of all to increasing the fame and following of this entertainment sport, would in fact have great motor difficulties.

To tell it, in a podcast, his former colleague and friend Kurt Angle.

How’s Hulk Hogan doing

Born in Augusta Georgia in 1953, Terry Eugene Bolleain art precisely Hulk Hogan, was an actor and above all a professional wrestler of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Thousands of matches played and thanks to his charisma, he became perhaps the biggest and known athlete of this sport in the world.

But he also left a fight the marks on his body. Kurt Angle, in his latest podcast, said he met Hogan during a WWE event and saw him walking with a stick.

Stick without which he would not even be able to walk.

I thought he was using the cane because he has back pain. He has no pain, he has nothing at all. She can’t hear anything

Words that would confirm the Hulk’s words spoken several years ago, when he said he underwent more 25 surgeries throughout the body.