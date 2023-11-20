Israeli Army Radio published video clips of military operations, most of which appeared to be in Gaza City, according to landmarks that appeared in the video.

The video began with soldiers walking right on the seashore, in the early morning or when the sun was setting.

In another clip, which appears to have been taken from a drone, it shows a large number of Israeli military vehicles stationed in Koutoubia Square, west of Gaza City overlooking the sea.

In other shots, a number of Israeli army infantrymen appear in some parts of Gaza City, and the famous “Bank of Palestine” building in the lively Al-Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza City appears from afar.

The army re-appears its tanks in the Al-Katibah area, but from another angle, prominent features of a residential building appear there.

The Israeli army blew up a house in the city, according to one of the clips, without explaining the reason behind this, while Israeli soldiers opened fire in other areas.

As for the Hamas movement, it published video clips showing its members firing “Al-Yassin 105” anti-tank missiles at Israeli tanks.

She said that these clips show the targeting of Israeli military vehicles, especially tanks, in Gaza City.

In one of the clips, a fighter from the Al-Qassam Brigades appears as he fires a missile at an Israeli tank. The video shows, for example, a store called “Al-Gharabli Home,” which is located on Arab League Street in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City.