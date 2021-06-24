First point: when a few days ago it was written about the liberticide law wanted by Orban in Hungary the usual suspects among the commentators of our house are frantic to tell us that the advocates of gays shouted for nothing. They were enabled, yet again, once again, if it is true that the representatives of 14 EU countries signed a document condemning the law on Tuesday. Even Italy, albeit late, joined after waiting for “clarifications from the Bucharest government”. The law prohibits the representation of any sexual orientation other than straight to anyone under the age of 18. The ban concerns teaching in schools but also affects television programming, advertising and cinema. It is yet another Orban’s attack on LGBTQ + rights but above all it is yet another clue of a wind blowing in Europe: the attack comes from several fronts and the issue is now a terrain of political confrontation, as always on the skin of someone’s rights.

In Italy, Orban’s friends, Salvini is Melons and many Berlusconians insist on the same line, while containing themselves to pretend a certain balance, squeezing themselves into the diffusion of real fake news that go from “fairy tales stolen from children” (as Salvini said yesterday) to the joint note asking the stop of the Zan bill following the words of the Vatican. “What a pity, I really thought that the words of President #Draghi on the secular nature of the state and the sovereignty of Parliament were shared by all political forces. And nothing the right does not make it, but it is not the European right, it is not mine … “, wrote the deputy of FI yesterday Elio Vito.

Speaking of the Vatican, the strategy is always the same: throw the bomb and then calm the waters by throwing it on the “request for a confrontation”. In the meantime, the basic objective has been reached and the assistance to the sovereigns has been served. Yesterday the president Dragons he reiterated the full autonomy of Parliament (and God forbid) but the grounding of the law is just around the corner. Even among progressives there is embarrassment and stammering: the Vatican, as we know, is more transversal even than the defense of rights. But this time clearly tells us that on LGBTQ + rights we cannot afford to remain indifferent: in the light of these attacks it becomes mandatory to decide which side to take. There is much more on the table than just a bill, there is a way of seeing rights and the world.