The Sundays of my childhood, and I suspect those of many Mexicans who are already in their forties or older, were downright soporific. People had breakfast, went to mass, and did their grocery shopping. The local league matches were played, almost all of them, at 12 noon and were watched by a huge percentage of the male population. In the afternoon, sports highlights and the abominable (for me, at least) Show The musical “Always on Sunday”. Some people went for a walk around the square or to the shopping centres, or visited their relatives. And little else. Children were worried because they would have to go to school (except during the holiday period, of course); adults, because they would have to go back to work (even housewives, who never rested). The shadow of Monday became undeniable after 2 or 3 in the afternoon: it was like a dark vulture on a branch on the horizon.

Times have changed, of course, but perhaps even that doesn’t explain the strange Sunday we had this week, which seems straight out of a TV series. Because we woke up, and I suspect that it happened to a good majority of human beings, still bewildered by the Saturday afternoon attack on Donald Trump, former US president and current Republican candidate for the White House. Trump, wounded in the ear, seems to have escaped certain death by millimetres. Someone behind him was not so lucky and died; the shooter was also shot dead.

The United States has a long tradition of assassinations and an even longer history of attempted assassinations, but every time one occurs, the shudders are felt worldwide. Not only the famous Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy have been assassinated. So have James Garfield, in 1881, and William McKinley, in 1901, both by gunfire. And the list of presidents who escaped assassination includes Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan. There was also an attack on the Oval Office in 2011, during the presidency of Barack Obama, and although the president was in Hawaii that day, the perpetrator was still convicted of attempted murder.

Anyway. We woke up this Sunday with the media and social media saturated with theories about the attack, generally completely devoid of reliable information. Things changed from conspiracy theories to sports at around 1pm, because the millions of us who like football left Trump aside to watch the Euro 2024 final, played in Berlin, in which a very good Spain beat a salty England, which has not won any major international title for 58 years. But anyway, everything happened in order and peace there. The heat came later.

The Copa America, which was held in the United States this year, has been an organizational fiasco that is hard to believe. There were already a series of serious problems between Colombian fans and Uruguayan players in the semi-final on Wednesday, July 10, and it was astonishing to discover the lack of capacity of the security at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina to contain the brawl. On Sunday, something similar happened again. Hundreds of people sneaked in without a ticket before the final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the police charged to get them out and the start of the game was delayed by more than an hour (to which we must add that some genius came up with the idea of ​​losing another half hour for a half-time show by the singer Shakira, who wanted to emulate those who perform at the NFL Super Bowl). What chaos. Unthinkable in the United States just a few years ago.

Is it just Sundays that aren’t what they used to be, or is it that something has stopped working in the U.S. and we’re just now realizing it?

