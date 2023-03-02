From the United States and Canada to the European Union (EU), fears have increased that ByteDance, owner of the Chinese social network TikTok, will provide user data – such as search history and location – to the Government led by Xi Jinping, pointing to risks of cybersecurity, espionage, propaganda or disinformation.

It started with the European Commission and the European Council, which, last week, banned their employees from using TikTok, calling for them to uninstall the social network from their work devices by March 15. On this day, according to the email received by EU workers, “devices with the application installed will be considered incompatible with the corporate environment”.

+ US House Committee approves bill that gives Biden power to ban TikTok

However, the measure – which aims to “protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions that can be exploited for attacks against the business environment” – extends to their phones and personal computers if they have an application installed on them related to the work they are doing. develop in Brussels.

Following in the footsteps of the European institutions, the Danish Parliament asked MPs and their advisers to remove TikTok from all official devices, while the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, ordered, this Wednesday, the approximately 8,000 employees of the assembly to uninstall the short video app from their smartphones, tablets or work computers by March 19. MEPs and their teams are only “strongly recommended” to delete TikTok from their personal devices.

In the US, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives voted in favor, this Wednesday, of a bill that, if approved by both chambers of Congress, will give President Joe Biden the power to ban TikTok and other mobile applications. Chinese owned.

This happens after, last Monday, the White House set a 30-day deadline for employees of US federal agencies to uninstall the social network app from smartphones and other devices belonging to the Government, a measure similar to adopted by the European Commission and Canada.

Beijing, in turn, sees these bans as an abuse of state power over foreign companies. A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers, moreover, that the US is exaggerating with regard to the concept of national security. “We are firmly against these misguided actions,” he said.

The decisions by Washington, Ottawa and Brussels come at a time when companies from Western countries such as Airbnb, Yahoo and LinkedIn have been leaving China or reducing their operations due to that country’s privacy law, in force since 2017, which requires companies to provide the Government of Xi Jinping with any personal data relevant to national security.

But fears surrounding TikTok have grown since December, when ByteDance said it fired four employees who accessed data from two journalists from Buzzfeed News and the Financial Times while trying to locate the source of a leaked story about the company. Spokesperson for the Chinese social platform, Brooke Oberwetter, called the breach a “blatant misuse” of employees’ authority.

Concerns about TikTok extend to its content and whether it harms teens’ mental health, with two-thirds of teens using the Chinese social network in the US alone, according to the Pew Research Center. In a report released in December, researchers from the Center to Combat Digital Hate, an international non-profit organization, said content about eating disorders on the platform had accumulated 13.2 billion views.

But how risky is using TikTok? In a publication on its website, in June last year, the company announced that it would forward all data from North American users to servers controlled by Oracle, the company based in Silicon Valley that it chose as its technology partner in the USA in 2020, in a effort to avoid a ban at national level.

However, the social platform would be storing data backups on its own servers in the United States and Singapore. The Shou Zi Chew-led company said it hoped to wipe US users’ data from its own servers, but did not provide a timeline for when that would happen. Even so, experts warn that the amount of information that TikTok collects about its users may not be very different from that collected by other social networks, such as Facebook.