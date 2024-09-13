The view from Chapultepec Castle allows you to see Mexico City in 360 degrees. It is one of the favorite places for tourists to take photos and show off their trip, as well as to contemplate the city in its entirety. Chapultepec Hill, whose name in Nahuatl means “grasshopper hill,” rises above the center of one of the largest cities in the world and from there you can see classic 20th-century buildings, modern skyscrapers and the urban sprawl that extends beyond the green limits of the forest, the lung of the city that receives more than 24 million visitors a year. It is logical that it is home to the Museo Nacional de Historia Castillo de Chapultepec (MNA), after all, it was a pre-Hispanic religious center, lived through the American invasion, hosted the first film screening in Mexico and witnessed some of the events that defined the course of the country.

Chapultepec in pre-Hispanic times

Jaqueline Gutiérrez Fonseca, Head of the Department of Cultural Diffusion at the MNA, says that “there is great pride, great concern and great responsibility” for her and the entire museum team when working on a site like this. Chapultepec Hill was considered a sacred and strategic place for more than 3,000 years. Various cultures, such as the Teotihuacans, Toltecs and Mexicas, valued it for its location and for the freshwater springs that gushed forth in the area, an essential resource for survival in a region surrounded by lakes where freshwater and saltwater mixed.

The springs on the hill supplied drinking water to Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Mexica empire, through a system of aqueducts designed by Nezahualcóyotl, tlatoani of Texcoco. At the top of the hill, where the castle is today, the Mexica built an astronomical observatory that allowed them to study the movement of the stars, essential for their religious rituals.

The beginning of the viceregal period

With the arrival of the Spanish and the fall of Tenochtitlán in 1521, Chapultepec became part of the new colonial order. In 1530, a Royal Decree of Emperor Charles V decreed the forest as property of the capital, which guaranteed its conservation. The second viceroy of New Spain, Luis de Velasco, ordered the construction of a recreational mansion on one of the slopes of the hill, which became a space for the recreation of the New Spain elite.

It was not until 1785 that Viceroy Bernardo de Gálvez promoted the construction of what would later become Chapultepec Castle, originally intended as a vacation home for viceroys. Although Gálvez’s death left the project unfinished, the foundations of the building remained and the silhouette of the future complex began to take shape.

The Military College and the American Invasion

In 1833, the Mexican government decided to establish the Military College in the castle, marking the beginning of a new era for the building. This period reached its most dramatic moment during the American invasion of 1847. On September 13 of that year, the invading forces besieged the building in what is today remembered as the Battle of Chapultepec, which tells the story of the cadets, known as the Niños Héroes, who defended the site to the death. This episode remained engraved in the country’s historical memory as a symbol of resistance and patriotism, although archives and research indicate that this is an exaggerated truth in favor of Mexican nationalist sentiment.

From Empire to Revolution

In 1864, during the Second Mexican Empire, Archduke Maximilian of Habsburg and his wife Carlota transformed Chapultepec Castle into their imperial residence. The architect Ramón Rodríguez Arangoity gave it a European style, with furniture and gardens redesigned by Wilhelm Knechtel. After Maximilian was executed by firing squad in 1867, the castle was abandoned.

During the government of Porfirio Díaz, the castle housed the first National Astronomical Observatory in 1878, although in 1883 it became the headquarters of the Military College again. Díaz also used it as his summer residence, modernizing it with elevators, electricity and a bowling alley, making it a symbol of the country’s technological progress. In 1896, the first film in Mexico was projected inside the castle, when Díaz received representatives of the Lumière brothers.

Díaz intervened in Chapultepec Park, turning it into a public space with walkways, statues and kiosks. This turned the area into a symbol of the country’s modernization, without losing its historical connection. After the Mexican Revolution, the castle remained the presidential residence until 1939, when President Lázaro Cárdenas designated it to house the National Museum of History, which opened in 1944.

A national treasure

In addition to the entire history of the place, there are now more than 100,000 pieces from the history of Mexico. “There are pieces and objects that have been frequently exhibited since 1944, such as the Chimalli, a feathered shield that is one of the few that exist in the world,” says Gutiérrez. It also has other emblematic pieces such as the banner of Hidalgo and a clothing collection that has 10,000 pieces, among which are viceregal dresses and garments that belonged to historical figures such as Vicente Guerrero.

Raymundo Soto is from Querétaro and is visiting the city. He came specifically to get to know the museum in depth, and he is impressed by “everything they have been able to rescue from the country’s history,” he says. According to Jaqueline, some of the visitors’ favorite pieces are the carriages of Maximilian and Benito Juárez, the murals of David Alfaro Siqueiros and José Clemente Orozco, the Tzompantli, a wall of skulls in honor of the gods, the chimali, and the portraits.

A new museum

Three young Austrian women stroll through the courtyard of the castle on their first day in Mexico. After their hotel and the Historic Center, this place was next on their itinerary. They are there on the recommendation of the person who invited them to Mexico and their surprise at the sight of such a large city is obvious. A few meters away, an American couple takes photos with Chapultepec Park and the buildings of Paseo de la Reforma in the background.

The museum has changed its audience. Before the pandemic, the majority of the public was Mexican, about 80%, according to Gutiérrez. Now, the number of foreign visitors has increased, which coincides with the number of foreign travelers to Mexico City that has increased considerably since the pandemic. According to Gutiérrez, statistics site Of the visitors to the National Institute of Anthropology and History, in 2024 almost 5 million people have visited the institution’s museums, 36% went to the MNA, approximately 1.7 million people. The staff estimates that on a weekday between 3,000 and 5,000 people can go, but on a Sunday – when admission is free – during the holiday season, there can be up to 30,000 visitors.

Gho Alexis and Natalia Islas are visiting the place for the third time, but it is the first time they have done so together. The couple shares a passion for history, and for them it is a place so big that they can visit it little by little or in different visits. The patios are also some of the most romantic places in the entire Chapultepec Forest, where they are not the only couple who steal kisses between conversations.

80 years of the MNA

Talks, concerts and other events have been organised to celebrate the site’s 80th anniversary, but only a small portion of the collection was selected by researchers to be included in the book. 80 pieces, 80 yearsa historical tour of the most important pieces. The curators were researchers and experts who decided based on the manufacture, provenance, historical importance, among other things. The book is scheduled to be launched on September 27, during the museum’s anniversary.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.