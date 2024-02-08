On April 8 of this year, the inhabitants of the United States will be able to contemplate a total eclipse of the sun and, as just two weeks later, you will be able to see comet 12P/Pons-Brooksalso known as the devil's comet, which is three times larger than Everest.

On April 21 of this year, Astronomy lovers will be able to enjoy the passage of the periodic comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, which was last seen in 1954 and will not be visible again until 2095, since it takes about seventy-one years to travel its orbit around the sun. Although the celestial body will never cross the orbit of planet Earth, It will be visible during the month of April and is expected to reach its greatest brightness right at the beginning of spring..

12P/Pons-Brooks has been known as a devil comet, because formations resembling horns are recorded on its surface., which are the result of a series of explosions that occurred throughout last year. “This is an intrinsically bright Halley-type comet that had an outburst in July,” explains Bill Cooke, chief of the Meteoroid Environment Office at the Marshall Space Flight Center of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). for its acronym in English), who will be following the movement of the comet, in an article published on the agency's official website.

The explosions are explained by the composition of the comet's nucleus, which includes ice, dust and gas, which is why astronomers identify it as a cryovolcanic. The core of this stellar body measures about thirty kilometerswhich is equivalent to three times Mount Everest, which stands as the highest mountain on the planet at almost nine kilometers.

The celestial body will reach its brightest point on April 21, 2024. See also Robinho case: rape victim spoke when hearing the verdict

How to look at Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks in the United States?



The orbit of comet 12P/Pons-Brooks will be at its closest point to the sun during the month of April. Although it never crosses the Earth, its proximity to the Sun will allow it to be visible throughout its journey. “The comet will slowly illuminate in the coming months and may barely be visible to the naked eye at the time of the eclipse” indicates NASA.

“Since the comet's brightness is unpredictable, there is no guarantee that it will be visible, and Viewers may need to use binoculars or telescopes to view. However, with the combination of a total solar eclipse and the passage of a potentially bright comet, you should not miss this astronomical event,” say experts from SkyLive.