A sight-saving therapy from umbilical cord stem cells. Researchers at the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation in Rome have developed a new technique to slow down the evolution of age-related atrophic macular degeneration. Subretinal injections of a product derived from cord blood have proven capable of slowing down the progression of this disease, which is still untreated and can lead to vision loss. The study was published in 'Opthalmology Science'.

Atrophic or 'dry' macular degeneration – they recall from Gemelli – is one of the most frequent eye pathologies among the over 50s in the industrialized world. It affects a few million Italians over 50 in various stages of severity and estimates for 2050 predict that 280 million people will suffer from it worldwide. The dry form represents 90% of all age-related degenerative maculopathies and to date has no authorized treatment in Europe. An innovative path is being attempted at Gemelli.

“We had the idea of ​​using a derivative of umbilical cord blood, platelet-rich plasma (Prp)”, explains Stanislao Rizzo, director of the Ophthalmology Unit of the Gemelli Polyclinic and full professor of Ophthalmology at the Catholic University. “We are the first in the world to have had this experience and the one just published is our phase 1 study”, he specifies. “In this first phase of our research – explains Maria Cristina Savastano of the Gemelli Ophthalmology Unit, responsible for the study design – we first of all evaluated the safety of the procedure which consists of the subretinal injection of PRP from umbilical blood. a procedure that is not simple – underlines the specialist – to be entrusted to expert hands (at Gemelli it was carried out by Doctor Alfonso Savastano and Professor Rizzo), which cannot be repeated too frequently. For this reason we immediately designed a parallel protocol of intravitreal administration , much easier to execute and safer, which has been underway for a year already.”

The appeal, 'always donate cells at the time of birth'

“The product used in this study – describes Luciana Teofili, director of the Hemotransfusion Unit of the Gemelli Polyclinic and associate of Blood Diseases at the Catholic University – is plasma enriched with growth factors and soluble mediators contained within the platelets. We use the donated units to the Umbilical Cord Bank (of which Dr. Maria Bianchi is responsible), which cannot be frozen for transplant purposes. After separating the concentrate, the platelets are concentrated and subjected to a thermal shock (repeated freezing and thawing processes) which leads them to release a series of precious growth factors into the plasma, which are added to those already present in the fetal plasma. To limit the variability of these products, pools of various units are set up and their sterility is tested several times through tests of culture for bacteria and fungi”.

If the use of Prp from adult blood has long been applied in the treatment of diabetic ulcers, orthopedic degenerative processes, in aesthetic surgery or in dermatology, the use of cord Prp in the ophthalmology field is much less widespread, Gemelli points out by launching an appeal: “Given the expansion of the fields of use of cord blood, the invitation is to always donate the cord at the time of birth”.

To counteract the evolution of the maculopathy, “the administration of this blood component will probably have to be repeated on a monthly basis, every 2 months or every 3 – Rizzo points out – because from the study just concluded we have highlighted that the arrest of the extension of the atrophy is achieved only for 1-3 months after administration of the blood product”. However, if the ongoing studies (those with intravitreal administration) demonstrate good efficacy, according to experts “this could be Columbus's egg for patients, and it is also low cost”. Also for this reason “we have filed in the USA the patent for the intraocular use of pools of Prp from umbilical cord blood – reports Rizzo – further confirming that we were the first to have the idea of ​​a preparation of this type (the pool and the route of administration)”.

For the treatment of dry macular atrophy, two drugs belonging to the family of complement cascade inhibitors have recently been approved in the USA. The intraocular treatment is carried out monthly or bimonthly for an indefinite period of time. One vial costs about 3 thousand dollars.

However, the European Medicines Agency EMA has not yet given the approval to these products. “The registration trials, in fact – observes Rizzo – demonstrated a slowdown of the pathology (and not an improvement, nor even a cure) in only 30% of the treated population. Furthermore, these results are related to anatomical data, which demonstrated how the area of atrophy increased less in the treated group compared to the control. But the EMA requires functional results, that is, the demonstration of an improvement in vision or a significant slowdown in its deterioration. Companies will therefore probably have to propose a further study to the regulatory body, on functional endpoints, but this will significantly increase approval times.”