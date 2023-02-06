On its Twitter profile, the party stated that the situation opens “space for Europeans to enter Brazil”

O PCO (Partido da Causa Operária) said he saw the crisis involving the Yanomami being used as a “ram of imperialism”. In your profile on twitterthe acronym reproduced on Saturday (4.Feb.2023) a comment made by its president, journalist Rui Costa Pimenta, on the subject.

The messages published by the party on the social network also say that the situation opens “space for Europeans to enter Brazil”. “What interest does it serve for 27,000 Indians to have the space of three Belgiums (demarcated by the Collor government)?”he asks.

The demarcation of the Yanomami indigenous land was carried out in 1992, based on a decree by then President Fernando Collor de Mello. In a critical tone, the PCO mentions the creation of an area of ​​9.6 million hectares, between the municipalities of Roraima and Amazonas.

“Then this citizen went there and demarcated an indigenous reserve of 10 million hectares, at the time, for 5,000 indigenous people. Is it possible to find this normal?”he wrote.

In the messages, the party says that “the crisis is real”but suggests that other indigenous communities do not receive the same attention: “There are indigenous communities all over Brazil, even in São Paulo, and most of these people have nowhere to drop dead”.

“Why do Europeans only care about people from the Amazon? Why was it Fernando Collor who demarcated this land? This man was elected to destroy the country. This man took over the government, a few days passed and he released an economic package to confiscate the savings of everyone in the country. something unbelievable”continued.

ABOUT PCO

The PCO was founded in 1995 by dissidents from the Causa Operária affiliated to the PT (Workers’ Party). It is chaired by journalist Rui Costa Pimenta.

The acronym states that it is linked to the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) in the union movement. In the 2022 elections, the PCO failed to elect a representative.

In June 2022, the Minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of PCO profiles on social networks. Before, he had decided to open an inquiry against the acronym for publications on the internet.